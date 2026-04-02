P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America

Hamilton, Ontario — P.L. Light Systems proudly marks 45 years of service as a premium North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting solutions, celebrating more than four decades of specialized experience stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry.

Founded in 1981, P.L. Light Systems began manufacturing high-intensity discharge (HID) luminaires at a time when supplemental lighting was becoming a critical input for commercial greenhouse production. Those early metal halide (MH) and high-pressure sodium (HPS) fixtures helped establish the P.L. Light Systems standard for supplemental horticultural lighting and laid the foundation for a company built on engineering rigor, manufacturing quality, and long-term grower partnerships.

Over the past 45 years, the horticultural lighting industry has evolved dramatically. While many new competitors entered the market during the LED boom of the last decade, P.L. Light Systems brings a rare depth of perspective—having designed, manufactured, and supported innovations in both HID and LED technologies across multiple generations of growers, crops, and production systems.

Introduction of LED Technology

In 2012, anticipating the growing role of energy-efficient lighting in CEA, P.L. Light Systems introduced its first LED luminaire, the HortiLED. Since then, the company has expanded its LED portfolio with a range of specialized luminaires engineered specifically for greenhouse and indoor growing applications. Product development continues to focus on optimizing performance, reliability, and ease of use—guided directly by feedback from the growers P.L. Light Systems partners with every day.

Notably, P.L. Light Systems remains one of the only North American manufacturers in the industry to continue servicing and manufacturing parts for their legacy HPS fixtures. This commitment reflects both respect for long-standing customers and a practical understanding of how growers transition between lighting technologies. As the industry has steadily shifted toward LED, P.L. Light Systems intentionally engineered its LED luminaires to support straightforward 1:1 replacement, simplifying retrofits and minimizing disruption for CEA operators.

This dual-technology expertise—spanning decades of HPS innovation and more than a decade of LED development—gives P.L. Light Systems a uniquely informed perspective on hybrid light strategies, retrofit planning, and long-term return on investment.

A Continued Commitment