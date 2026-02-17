Living Colour Nursery Pays Tribute to Founder

It is with deep sadness that we share the sudden passing of Geoff Prettejohn, founder and owner of Living Colour Nursery and a much‑loved family member.



Geoff passed away peacefully on Sunday the 8th of February, surrounded by the love of his family.



Geoff was widely known throughout the horticulture industry for his strong instincts, decisive leadership, and unmistakable presence. He built Living Colour Nursery from the ground up, guided by confidence in his judgement and a deep belief in the business and its people. Many will remember his energy, his humour, and the genuine relationships he formed over the years. His contribution to both Living Colour Nursery and the broader industry has been significant and enduring.



Living Colour Nursery will continue to be guided by the values, standards, and direction that Geoff established. His legacy remains deeply embedded in the business, its people, and its future.

To learn more, please visit Living Colour’s LinkedIn Profile.