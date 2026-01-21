Valentine’s Day Spending Reaches Record High in 2025

Valentine’s Day remains one of the most important holidays for consumers, and 2025 proved that the momentum isn’t slowing down. According to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), Valentine’s Day spending reached a record $27.5 billion. That number is much higher than the prior year’s $25.8 billion and even edged out the previous high set in 2020.

Individual spending was also high, with consumers planning to spend an average of $188.81 per person. For the floral industry, these numbers reinforce the importance of Valentine’s Day as a cornerstone holiday.

Participation is Increasing

More than half of consumers (56%) planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2025, up from 53% the previous year. Men make up a large share of this, with 55% saying they planned to celebrate the holiday, up from 51% in 2024. Good news for florists: this gives you more opportunities to connect with shoppers with different budgets and needs.

