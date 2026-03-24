Associated Wholesale Grocers Marks 100 Years of Serving Independent Grocers 

Nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler celebrates centennial milestone at 2026 Innovation Showcase; honors century of supporting independent grocers across America.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, marking a century of empowering independent grocers to compete, thrive, and serve their communities. Founded in 1926 when independent retailers united to stand against growing chain stores, AWG has grown into the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler, serving 1,100 member companies and 3,500 locations throughout 33 states.

The cooperative officially launched its centennial year at its 2026 Innovation Showcase, bringing together member retailers, teammates, and vendor partners to commemorate the milestone and look ahead to the next century of partnership.

“Reaching 100 years is rare for any organization, and we don’t take it for granted,” said Dan Funk, AWG President and CEO. “For a century, the independent retailers in our cooperative have proven that independence doesn’t mean going it alone; it means having the strength of partnership behind you. The One Team approach is the principle that still drives everything we do.”

Throughout its history, AWG has adapted to serve the changing needs of independent grocers while staying true to its cooperative mission. From its earliest days helping local grocers pool their buying power, to today’s sophisticated supply chain operations and comprehensive member support services, the member-owned cooperative has continuously evolved to help independent retailers compete and succeed.

“As a member-owner myself, I see firsthand the profound impact this cooperative has on the families and communities we serve,” said Barry Queen, Chairman of the Board. “AWG was born from a simple, powerful idea: that independent grocers are stronger when they stand together. Reaching this centennial isn’t just a corporate milestone; it’s a celebration of thousands of local entrepreneurs who have persevered and prospered because of the collective power of this cooperative.”

“We’ve stayed focused on our members’ success, invested in our people and partnerships, and proven that the cooperative model delivers real, sustainable competitive advantage for independent retail,” Funk added. “Our 100th anniversary honors the people and partnerships who built this cooperative and highlights the strength, innovation, and shared purpose that will carry us into the next century.”

The anniversary celebration recognizes the contributions of AWG’s members, the AWG employees who serve them, the vendor partners who supply products, services, solutions, and innovation, and the communities throughout AWG’s service area. Throughout 2026, AWG will honor these important stakeholders through various initiatives, including enhanced member programs, teammate recognition efforts, and community service activities.

AWG’s centennial year also reinforces the cooperative’s commitment to the future of independent grocery. Recent investments in supply chain technology, distribution automation, and member support programs position AWG and its member retailers to meet evolving consumer expectations while maintaining the competitive edge that has defined the cooperative’s first century.

“The grocery store of 2026 looks nothing like the grocery store of 1926, but our ability to evolve together as a cooperative has never wavered,” said Funk. “We’re built for what comes next.”

Special Recognition

AWG extends its gratitude to the following vendor partners whose generous sponsorship support made the 100th anniversary celebration at Innovation Showcase possible:

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and 3,500 locations throughout 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2024 were $12.1 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies that provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com.