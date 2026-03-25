Prairie Fresh Kicks Off Season-Long Celebration Of America’s 250th Birthday With Commemorative Rib Packaging

Merriam, Kan. — As retailers prepare for spring grilling season, Prairie Fresh® is rolling out commemorative packaging on its Prairie Fresh Natural pork ribs to mark America’s upcoming 250th birthday and drive seasonal engagement at the meat case.

The limited-time packaging is now appearing on Prairie Fresh Natural rib products at grocery stores nationwide. Timed with the start of grilling season, the updated design features a patriotic red, white and blue color palette and a bold “Celebrating America” logo created to recognize the historic milestone.

The commemorative look is designed to carry through key sales periods from early spring grilling through Fourth of July promotions and summer entertaining. Product specifications and quality remain unchanged, delivering the same Prairie Fresh pork consumers expect while offering retailers a timely, high-visibility packaging refresh.

A summer-forward protein anchored in tradition

Grilling season remains a central moment for pork ribs, which continue to serve as a staple across regional barbecue styles and backyard cookouts nationwide. From early-season grillers to holiday-driven demand, ribs consistently anchor seasonal protein sets and promotional activity.

Ribs represent craftsmanship and patience at the grill while offering versatility across flavor profiles and cooking methods, making them a reliable favorite for both experienced pitmasters and everyday shoppers.

Built for the meat case during peak grilling season

As an American-owned pork brand, Prairie Fresh Natural focuses on quality, consistency and supply reliability as retailers prepare for increased summer demand. The commemorative “Celebrating America” packaging reinforces key brand attributes, including American ownership, premium pork and long-standing barbecue traditions.

“Grilling season is when people come together to celebrate, and this year feels especially meaningful as we recognize America’s 250th birthday,” said Joe Pearce, champion pitmaster of Slap’s BBQ and a Prairie Fresh brand ambassador. “From spring cookouts to the Fourth of July and all summer long, ribs are at the center of those moments. Prairie Fresh delivers the quality and flavor needed for confident grilling.”

For more information about Prairie Fresh’s “Celebrating America” packaging and seasonal grilling resources, visit prairiefresh.com/celebrating-America. Additional barbecue tips and techniques are available at prairiefresh.com/bbq-pit-stop.

About Prairie Fresh

Prairie Fresh® is an American-owned pork brand delivering high-quality, fresh pork products to grocery retailers and foodservice operators nationwide. Known for consistency, reliability and flavor, Prairie Fresh offers a broad portfolio of conventional fresh pork cuts, along with value-added products including seasoned and marinated fresh pork, ground pork, sausage and bacon, designed to perform at the meat case and on the grill. Backed by a connected food system from farm to plant, Prairie Fresh is marketed and sold by Seaboard Foods. For more information, visit prairiefresh.com.