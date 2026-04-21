Looking Forward to May: Celebrating the 7th Annual Women in Horticulture Week

Women aren’t just participating in the economy, they’re propelling it. Women-owned businesses now generate $3.3 trillion in revenue and make up nearly 40 percent of all U.S. businesses. And the momentum is accelerating: female entrepreneurs are now responsible for 49 percent of all new businesses. This is a 69 percent increase from 2019.

Research continues to confirm what leaders already know: diverse teams build stronger companies.

This momentum makes the Seventh Annual Women in Horticulture Week, May 24-30, 2026, more vital than ever. The week is dedicated to celebrating the contributions of women in horticulture, inspiring the next generation, and building a more inclusive and resilient industry.

“Women in Horticulture Week is our opportunity to recognize the incredible mentors, role models, and changemakers in our field, including my mother, who paved the way for so many,” said Katie Dubow, president of the women-led Garden Media Group. “Our industry has every opportunity to harness the energy of female leaders and create lasting pathways for them to be entrepreneurs in horticulture.”

A Growing Movement for Women in Business

The data tells a compelling story of progress and of work still to be done:

The number of women-owned businesses grew 43.5 percent faster than men-owned businesses from 2019 to 2024.

Across global venture capital in 2024, just about 2.3 percent of total VC dollars went to female-only founding teams, yet those companies consistently outperform their male-founded counterparts on capital efficiency.

Women now make up nearly half of all angel investors, and 46 percent of businesses seeking angel capital are women-owned.

“Diversity is more than gender – it includes age, socioeconomic background, and ethnicity,” stated Jazmin Albarran, executive director at Seed Your Future. “Bringing different perspectives into our industry strengthens teams, fosters innovation, and better reflects the diverse consumers we serve.”

How to Participate in Women in Horticulture Week 2026:

Share your story and highlight inspiring women in business to motivate others.

Mentor or volunteer to support aspiring female horticulturists and entrepreneurs.

Attend the NJNLA Event on Wednesday, June 3rd at Timothy’s Center for Gardening in NJ.

Attend the Women in Horticulture series hosted by AmericanHort, including the luncheon on July 13 at Cultivate ’26.

Join the new LinkedIn community WiH group led by Megan Morrison.

Support the movement on social media by updating your profile picture and using #WomenInHort to share stories and recognition.

“Women are at the forefront of shaping a greener and more innovative future,” says Corrina Stellitano Andrews, director of marketing at Plant Development Services, Inc. “Through workforce development, industry-leading research, and community investment, we are driving meaningful change. And most importantly, we’re inspiring the next generation of leaders in horticulture.”

The numbers are clear, and the direction is set. Investing in women – through leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation – ensures a stronger, more inclusive future for horticulture.



Nominations are open for Rooted & Rising, the first women’s leadership development program created specifically for women in horticulture. Learn more and nominate a woman here.

Join us in celebrating, supporting, and uplifting women in the industry during this important week. For event details and registration, visit GardenMediaGroup.com and follow @GardenMedia on Instagram.

About Garden Media Group

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative PR campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.