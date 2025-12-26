Star Roses and Plants Announces New General Manager

WEST GROVE, PA – After 10 years as General Manager for the Star® Roses and Plants West Grove, Pennsylvania facilities, Steve Ramsay has transitioned into a new role with the company and is succeeded by Alex Wharton.



Since joining the company in 2017, Wharton has progressed through numerous roles with increasing responsibility, from his initial position as a Grower Tech to his most recent role as Assistant General Manager. He has a degree in Horticulture Science from Oregon State University.



“This was absolutely a planned and strategic transition,” shared Bradd Yoder, President of Star® Roses and Plants. “Alex has shown incredible leadership and is highly respected by our team. He also has the curiosity and desire to experiment and problem solve, which is invaluable to our company and industry at large. I am confident in his ability to succeed in this role.”



Ramsay remains with Star® Roses and Plants as a grower consultant for the company’s internal teams and external partners. He will additionally manage several special projects.



“I can’t think of many people who have had a greater impact on our company and our industry than Steve,” expressed Yoder. “I am incredibly grateful for all his contributions and his guidance through this transition. His depth of knowledge as a grower is going to be invaluable to our customers.”



The leadership transition was completed over a three-year period, ensuring that all processes remained at full capacity with no effect felt by customers. The Star® Roses and Plants West Grove facility includes a greenhouse for propagation and growing, as well as acreage for container and in-ground trials.



For more information about Star® Roses and Plants, visit www.StarRosesandPlants.com

Founded in 1897, Star® Roses & Plants a distributor of roses, woody ornamentals and edibles, perennials, and trees. The company is also engaged in breeding and licensing of third-party genetics and owns leading brand names like The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry® and Bloomables®.