A New Way to Buy Orchids Arrives in Orlando

Flora & More Opens an Orchid Wholesale Market for Independent Businesses



Independent floral and garden professionals in Central Florida now have a modern destination for orchids, plants and pots. Flora & More, a members-only wholesale market created by North America’s leading orchid grower, Silver Vase, has launched its Orlando location, expanding access to fresh orchids designed to help independent businesses grow and stand out.

Flora & More combines grower-direct access to orchids, daily fresh arrivals, and a curated assortment of greenery, containers, and floral accessories. Members benefit from consistent quality, exclusive varieties, competitive pricing, and flexible ordering through the proprietary mobile app, with fast pickup. The assortment is thoughtfully selected to provide convenience while offering expanded creative options for retail, event, and hospitality applications.

“Flora & More was created to make orchids easier to buy and sell for independent businesses,” said Alis Zavala, General Manager, Flora & More. “Flora & More is for anyone who wants orchids to be part of their business.”

Members can shop in person at the Orlando location or order through the mobile app, which features real-time availability, competitive pricing, weekly deals, design inspiration, and tools to streamline operations. Pickups are fast and available when needed.

Florida State Florists’ Association Mid-Season Summit: Everything About Orchids

To introduce the new Orlando location to the local community, Flora & More will host a signature event in partnership with the Florida State Florists’ Association (FSFA). The FSFA Mid-Season Summit: Everything About Orchids will take place January 10–11, 2026, at Flora & More’s Orlando location*.

The two-day event gives attendees an opportunity to deepen their understanding of orchids, and explore the possibilities the category offers alongside other industry professionals. Programming begins on Saturday with a welcome reception and dinner, followed on Sunday by hands-on design workshops, guest speakers, and in-depth discussions focused on working with orchids across retail, event, and hospitality settings.

“This summit is designed to give professionals practical skills and a fresh perspective,” Zavala added. “It’s not just an introduction to orchids, but also to a new way of sourcing and working with them. You won’t just watch, you’ll get to design.”

The speaker lineup reflects Flora & More’s commitment to exploration, innovation, and education across all levels of the floral industry:

Ian Prosser, AAF, AIFD, CFD, NDSF, PFCI: internationally recognized floral designer and educator

Robert “Bob” Tucker, AIFD, CFD, FSMD, CFEJ: award-winning florist and champion of education

Anna Dementiva: two-time FSFA Designer of the Year

Alexander Campbell: florist and digital creator

Inès Thiolat: Paris-based art and luxury consultant

The event is designed for florists, designers, retailers, event professionals, and others across the floral industry. *Registration is required. Tickets include meals. Pricing is $30 per person or $50 with a guest.

Flora & More is a members-only wholesale market offering premium orchids, plants, containers, and accessories. It serves independent floral, garden, and hospitality businesses in Florida and Texas, providing fresh arrivals, exclusive varieties, and app-based ordering to help businesses grow and stand out.

The Florida State Florists’ Association (FSFA) is a professional organization dedicated to education, advocacy, and advancement of the floral industry across Florida.