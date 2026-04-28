International Horticulture Goyang Korea 2026 Opens with AIPH Engagement

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) attends the opening of International Horticulture Goyang Korea 2026 (IHK 2026), reinforcing cooperation with the Goyang International Expo Foundation.

AIPH-approved IHK 2026 opened at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang City, Republic of Korea, bringing together large-scale public display, international exhibitors and horticultural business engagement.

Running from 24 April to 10 May 2026, the celebrated flower festival features more than 1,000 flower species, 100 million blooms and participation from domestic and international companies.

Opening and AIPH participation

AIPH Secretary General Tim Briercliffe opened IHK 2026 as part of AIPH’s ongoing engagement with its approved exhibitions and members in the Republic of Korea.

The opening marked the start of the 18th edition of the event, which combines public-facing floral displays with business participation and international exchange.

Cooperation with Goyang International Expo Foundation

During the visit, AIPH engaged with representatives of the Goyang International Expo Foundation, an AIPH Affiliate Member, alongside officials from the City of Goyang.

The cooperation reflects Goyang’s continued role within AIPH’s global network and its contribution to promoting horticulture through internationally recognised exhibitions.

Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General of AIPH, said:

“International Horticulture Goyang Korea demonstrates how flower and plant exhibitions can connect public audiences with the professional horticultural sector. As an AIPH-approved International Horticultural Show, IHK 2026 provides an important platform for promoting the value of ornamental horticulture, supporting international exchange and strengthening cooperation with our members in the Republic of Korea.”

Supporting horticultural exchange in Asia

With more than 200 participating companies and displays featuring 100 million blooms, IHK 2026 provides a significant platform for horticultural visibility, trade connections, and public engagement.

The event reflects the continuing importance of flower shows in building public appreciation for plants while supporting business development, innovation and collaboration across the horticultural value chain.

Through its approval programme, AIPH supports international horticultural exhibitions that promote excellence, encourage knowledge exchange and highlight the value of plants to society.

For more information, visit www.flower.or.kr

To learn more about the AIPH Expo Programme and approved exhibitions worldwide, visit: https://aiph.org/expos/calendar/

About AIPH

AIPH – the International Association of Horticultural Producers

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next. Since 1960, AIPH has been the global body responsible for approving and regulating International Horticultural Exhibitions. These Expos provide a platform for nations, cities, and horticultural industries to showcase innovation, green living, and cultural expression through plants and landscapes. www.aiph.org