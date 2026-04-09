Federal Investment Advances University of New Hampshire’s Plant Research Excellence

A vital UNH agricultural research facility to receive substantial updates, host a new center for excellence



The University of New Hampshire has secured nearly $2 million in federal funding to renovate and enhance the Macfarlane Research Greenhouses and create a new Center for Excellence in Education and Discovery for Plant Science (CEED Plant Science). The appropriation, spearheaded at the federal level by New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, will improve UNH’s work to develop cutting-edge research in plant management and train the next generation of innovators to support the greenhouse industry in the Granite State.

Horticultural and ornamental production in New Hampshire greenhouses supports nearly 2,000 jobs and contributes $106.7 million annually to the state’s economy. The new Center for Excellence in Education and Discovery for Plant Science will leverage UNH’s world-class scientific and operational expertise to lead workforce training and develop insights tailored to local grower needs.

To learn more, please visit The University of New Hampshire.



