Investing in Research for the Future of Northeast Horticulture

The New Hampshire Horticulture Research Fund

Supporting meaningful horticulture research and education has long been a priority for growers throughout New Hampshire and the Northeast. The newly established New Hampshire Horticulture Research Fund brings that shared commitment together in partnership with the American Floral Endowment (AFE), creating a long-term resource dedicated to advancing research, innovation, and education that directly benefits the region’s horticulture industry.



The New Hampshire Horticulture Research Fund will support scientific research and educational initiatives in horticulture and floriculture that benefit growers across New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast.



The Fund is being established through past support and contributions to the New Hampshire Horticulture Endowment of the New Hampshire Plant Growers Association (NHPGA). Its purpose is to advance meaningful research, innovation, and education that support the long-term growth and sustainability of the horticulture industry in New Hampshire and across the Northeast.



“NHPG and NHHE are thrilled to join the American Floral Endowment! This partnership combines our missions with AFE’s extensive resources to expand the reach of vital horticulture research and education,” states Henry Huntington, President/CEO, Pleasant View Gardens and Founder/Partner, Proven Winners.



The partnership reflects a shared belief in the importance of investing in future-focused research and education while ensuring those resources remain available for generations to come. Through AFE’s administration and research oversight, the Fund will support projects that address evolving industry needs, with a focus on practical industry impact and benefitting growers throughout the region.



In addition to supporting scientific research, the fund creates opportunities to strengthen education throughout the industry, helping connect growers, educators, researchers, and future horticulture professionals. The fund is designed to remain flexible enough to support emerging priorities while staying rooted in its original mission of serving growers in New Hampshire and across the Northeast.



“New Hampshire growers built a sizable endowment for research, but we were not managing it efficiently. Now that the funds have been moved to AFE, our mission is back on track. Weare looking forward to the benefits the upcoming grants can do for our industry,” noted Doug Cole, President, D.S. Cole Growers.



NHPGA also established a Research Fund through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, with annual distributions supporting research. Through this partnership, AFE will receive annual distributions from the Charitable Foundation to further support research and educational projects selected through AFE’s established research review process.



By establishing the New Hampshire Horticulture Research Fund, New Hampshire industry leaders are creating more than a source of annual funding; they are building a lasting investment in the future of horticulture research, education, and innovation throughout the region.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Horticulture Research Fund, please read the full article here: https://endowment.org/news/new-hampshire-fund