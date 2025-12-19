2026 Poinsettias Catalog Available Now from Selecta One

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Selecta One announces the release of its 2026 Poinsettias catalog , a 50-page resource showcasing high-quality poinsettias in every size, shape, color and timing. The 2026 catalog highlights Selecta One as your growing partner for the widest selection and dependable availability. In addition, poinsettia technical experts Gary Vollmer, Lauren Blume, and James Doukas share “Poinsettia Pointers” to help growers plan and execute a successful season.

“Growers can count on Selecta One for a fine-tuned selection of regional, trialed-and-tested poinsettia varieties that meet their operations and market needs,” says Leland Toering, Sales Manager for Selecta One North America. “From the traditional, beautiful and reliable reds to the on-trend novelties that attract attention, Selecta One poinsettias never compromise on quality and always offer the resources you need.”

New varieties featured in the Selecta One 2026 Poinsettias catalog include:

• Sky™ Pink – keeping the excitement going in that starry pattern.

• Christmas Aurora™ Princess – with its outstanding shelf life at retail.

• Christmas Royale – a gorgeous dark red to add sophistication.

As always, a comprehensive culture guide in the back of the catalog helps growers achieve a perfect finish and peppered throughout are a multitude of “Poinsettia Pointers” and recommendations that offer advice from our technical experts.

Visit the Selecta One Poinsettias resource center online for an additional poinsettia-growing experience. Sort the full assortment by season, habit, color and more.

The 2026 Selecta One Poinsettias catalog is available to view and download now at selectanorthamerica.com/poinsettias . The virtual catalog format lets you search, share, and interact with all of the digital pages. Contact your sales representative or Root-n-Sell dealer for more details or to request a printed copy.

About Selecta One

Selecta One serves the North America market with excellent genetics of vegetative propagated bedding plants and Poinsettias. Our varieties are supplied as unrooted cuttings available exclusively through Ball Seed and as rooted cuttings available from select Root-n-Sell stations. Visit selectanorthamerica.com to learn more.