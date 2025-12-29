Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC Announces Acquisition of Georgia State Floral Distributors’ Savannah and Augusta, GA Locations

Sewell, NJ — Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC (DVFG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Georgia State Floral Distributors, a respected, family-owned floral distributor with operations in Savannah and Augusta, Georgia.

This partnership marks another step in DVFG’s ongoing growth strategy and commitment to supporting retail florists, event designers, and mass-market floral professionals nationwide. The addition of Georgia State Floral Distributors strengthens DVFG’s presence in the Southeast, complementing its existing cold-chain fleet delivery service from Maine to South Carolina, as well as the Midwestern United States.

Founded in 1954, Georgia State Floral Distributors has built a trusted reputation for over 70 years, offering premium floral products and exceptional customer service to professional florists across Georgia and South Carolina. Both the Savannah and Augusta locations will continue to operate under the Georgia State Floral Distributors name, with the same dedicated staff and management team remaining in place to ensure a smooth transition and continued local leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Georgia State Floral Distributors and its team to the DVFG family,” said John S. Wilkins, CEO of Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC. “Their deep roots in the Georgia and South Carolina floral communities and long-standing customer relationships align perfectly with our values and mission. Together, we’ll build on their legacy by introducing new programs, expanded product lines, and enhanced logistics to better serve customers throughout the Southeast.”

“This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for our team and customers,” said Len Collins, President of Georgia State Floral Distributors. “By joining the DVFG family, we’re expanding our capabilities and introducing new opportunities that will allow us to serve the floral community in even more dynamic and innovative ways.”

Georgia State Floral customers will continue to work with their existing sales and service teams while DVFG begins integrating its advanced e-commerce tools, expanded product selection, and global sourcing network to create more opportunities for growth.

About Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC

Founded in 1959, Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC is one of the largest floral importers and distributors in the United States, supplying professional florists, event designers, and mass-market retailers with an exceptional range of fresh-cut flowers, botanicals, and floral supplies. Supported by a fully integrated cold-chain logistics network, dedicated fleet, and nationwide shipping capabilities, DVFG provides dependable, daily delivery service from Maine to South Carolina, as well as the Midwestern U.S.

Learn more at www.dvfloralgroup.com

About Georgia State Floral Distributors

Georgia State Floral Distributors is a leading regional floral distributor with more than 70 years of experience serving professional florists and event designers across Georgia and South Carolina. Operating from facilities in Savannah and Augusta, Georgia, the company provides a comprehensive selection of fresh-cut flowers and floral supplies. Recognized for its consistent quality standards and customer-focused service model, Georgia State Floral Distributors continues to be a trusted resource within the floral industry.

Learn more at www.georgiastatefloral.com