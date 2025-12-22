Sunfinity Yellow-Red Bicolor Wins 2026 Green Thumb Award

The National Garden Bureau Announces 2026 Green Thumb Award Winners: The Year’s Most Innovative Plants and Products.

We are honored to share that Sunfinity Yellow-Red Bicolor has been awarded the National Garden Bureau’s 2026 Green Thumb People’s Choice Award for Annuals.

Thousands of home gardeners’ votes decide the Green Thumb People’s Choice Award winners. “This year’s winners showcase a shift toward ‘purposeful gardening,'” says NGB President Alicain Carlson. “From a disease-resistant basil to plants for celebrations, these plants aren’t just beautiful—they also solve problems for the modern gardener.”

Sunfinity Yellow-Red Bicolor is a new color addition to the Sunfinity series, featuring beautiful burgundy shades for fall appeal. This sunflower offers continuous blooms and up to 12 weeks of color in the garden.

