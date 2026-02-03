Danziger’s First Retail Showcase at Dutch Spring Trials

For the first time, Danziger is proud to present a dedicated retail-focused showcase at the Dutch Spring Trials, Week 18!

“This debut is not just another event for Danziger – it marks a pivotal step in how we serve the European market. We’ve identified a growing need for a new kind of dialogue- one that brings together the evolving needs of retailers and the solutions provided by a breeder. That’s why, in partnership with Imperial Plants, we’re excited to introduce tailored retail solutions, focusing on practical ideas and direct collaboration between retailers and us,” says Amir Dor, Director of Sales, Annuals & Perennials.

While some of these innovative solutions and varieties will also be visible at the Flower Trials, the Dutch Spring Trials event will focus on a highly professional retail display and personal one-on-one meetings scheduled throughout Week 18. Here, you’ll see retail-ready concepts come to life: plants will be displayed in 12 cm pots, presented as they would appear in store, either arranged on grower tables or displayed on trollies. This professional display allows you to evaluate the real performance of the varieties in a retail-ready stage. We’ve also developed creative retail solutions and full concepts, designed to spark new ideas for stores and outlets across Europe.

A perfect example of these retail-focused conversations is our presentation of Amazonas™ Petunia. At first glance, Amazonas may look like another petunia, but it is distinguished by a unique, eye-catching appearance, exceptionally strong genetics, and outstanding shelf life at retail. We pair these advantages with professional retail display solutions, ensuring that your point-of-sale not only looks inviting but actively drives sales and increases turnover. We will also showcase our DURABELLA® combination program – a continuously evolving program developed jointly by our teams in the US and Europe, tailored to local market tastes and designed to create the perfect blend of varieties. DURABELLA® is built to answer practical needs from the field, with thoughtfully curated combinations, all carefully selected and tested for strong performance in stunning displays with longer-lasting appeal for the consumer.

“Our partnership with Imperial makes this focused display possible. We understand that retailers today expect more than just great genetics-they’re looking for complete, ready-to-market solutions, and we’re here to deliver just that,” says Amir Dor. “This new format lets us have real conversations about what matters in-store, provide fresh ideas, and work one-on-one to support our partners’ success.”

We warmly invite all retailers, wholesalers, and buyers to visit our Dutch Spring Trials. To ensure a meaningful meeting and an in-depth look at our concepts, and encourage you to schedule your visit in advance. We look forward to welcoming you, exchanging ideas, and discussing tailored solutions for your needs.

About Danziger

Through innovative floriculture, creative collaboration, and a spark of imagination, Danziger strives to develop extraordinary flowers to help customers achieve extraordinary success. Danziger is a global leader in bedding plant breeding, cut flower breeding and foliage production backed by one of the largest R&D departments in the world. More than 100 scientists, researchers, and professional breeders work to invent new varieties that are more durable, efficient, profitable, and BEAUTIFUL. Nearly 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries benefit from Danziger varieties. Founded in 1953, the family-owned company is committed to bringing personal service to its customers. Danziger employs more than 3,000 people worldwide, with its home office and research and development center located in Israel. The company has propagation facilities in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, and trial locations in Colombia, Ecuador and Michigan. Sales and technical team members are positioned across the globe to ensure the highest quality customer service for all our partners.