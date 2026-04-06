That Flower Feeling’s ‘Just Add Flowers’ Campaign Surpasses 11 Million Digital Impressions

CARLSBAD, CA – That Flower Feeling, the national 501(c)(6) marketing initiative dedicated to promoting the emotional and wellness benefits of fresh flowers as a daily essential, today announced that its “Just Add Flowers” campaign has generated more than 11 million digital impressions across TikTok, Meta (Instagram and Facebook), and other digital channels. This surge in reach underscores how sustained, industry-funded marketing is shifting consumer behavior at scale and cementing flowers as an everyday purchase rather than an occasional splurge.

Campaign Momentum: From Luxury to Ritual

“Just Add Flowers” was strategically developed to reframe flowers from a rare luxury into a repeatable ritual woven into daily life. Campaign creative positions flowers as attainable self-care, instant mood boosters, and effortless home upgrades—items consumers pick up alongside groceries, coffee, or other weekly essentials.

The 11 million-impression milestone builds on results from a rigorous 2025 Test Market study in Midland–Odessa, Texas. In that study, independent third-party data science firm Omnicron documented a 10.59% sales lift in participating florists, wholesalers, and grocers compared to non-promoted control markets. Notably, while organic Google searches for floral terms in the region were projected to decline, the campaign instead drove an 8.9% lift in floral-related searches, demonstrating that That Flower Feeling is actively generating new consumer intent.

A Stronger Call to the Industry

Originally sparked by a nearly $5 million foundational investment from CalFlowers, the campaign is now overseen by an industry-wide Board of Directors charged with carrying the movement forward for the long term.

“The 11 million impression mark is a powerful ‘proof of life’ for this initiative,” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “Just as the Midland–Odessa data showed, our marketing is a direct driver of revenue for every level of the supply chain—from growers and importers to wholesalers, supermarkets, and neighborhood florists. In today’s climate, it is more important than ever that we collectively remind consumers of the daily emotional and wellness benefits flowers provide. However, high-impact, always-on marketing requires consistent funding; to keep building this momentum, we need every member of the industry participating.”

To scale the campaign, That Flower Feeling is calling on all industry stakeholders to contribute to the national fund. Every dollar invested translates into higher message frequency and more consumers reminded that flowers belong in their everyday routines.

Stakeholders are encouraged to:

Renew or increase financial support to expand the “Just Add Flowers” campaign into additional high-impact markets.

to expand the “Just Add Flowers” campaign into additional high-impact markets. Activate the social marketing brand toolkit at thatflowerfeeling.org to utilize professional digital assets on their own platforms.



“The data is clear: when the industry shows up together with one consistent message, consumers respond—and they buy more flowers,” Leite added. “This milestone is our signal to double down, not ease off the gas.”

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a national, industry-funded 501(c)(6) marketing initiative supported by growers, importers, wholesalers, hardgoods suppliers, and retailers across the floral supply chain. Its mission is to increase U.S. floral consumption by positioning fresh flowers as an easy, accessible form of everyday wellness. Through its “Just Add Flowers” campaign and free marketing toolkit, the organization provides turnkey creative assets that any floral business can use to drive demand.