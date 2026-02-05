MMPA Dairy Farmers Take Home National Dairy Quality Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eleven Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) dairy farms were awarded National Dairy Quality Awards by the NMC: The Global Milk Quality Organization. Recognized during the NMC Annual Meeting in Birmingham, Ala., these MMPA members were among 36 nationally recognized farms in the annual award program and were selected from a pool of 56 applicants nationwide.

One MMPA farm earned the highest honor, which was granted to only six dairy farms in the U.S. and Canada. The platinum award winner was Schultz Dairy LLC in Sandusky, Mich. MMPA farms also won five gold awards and five silver awards.

“MMPA’s members exemplify an unparalleled commitment to milk quality within the dairy industry. Their dedication to animal care, meticulous attention to farm details, and ongoing efforts result in the production of some of the finest quality nationwide,” said Ben Chapin, MMPA Director of Member Services. “The notable representation in this year’s NMC National Dairy Quality Awards is a clear testament to the relentless hard work of our members and the devoted field staff in upholding excellence.”

MMPA offers a portfolio of member services to help members produce the highest quality milk possible, with field representatives working closely with each member to achieve quality goals. MMPA also offers a quality premium incentive for its members producing higher quality milk. MMPA offers its own quality award program, and this year presented 238 quality awards to member farms for the production of outstanding quality milk over the last fiscal year.

MMPA’s representation in the NMC National Dairy Quality Award Program further underscores the hard work of the cooperative’s farms while competing against other well-performing farmers across the country.

NDQA judges considered many criteria when reviewing finalists’ applications. In addition to milk quality indicators, judges looked at specific details about each operation, including milking routine, cow comfort, udder health monitoring programs, treatment and prevention programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record keeping regulations.

This year’s NDQA sponsors included Boehringer Ingelheim, GEA, Cargill, Conewango, Hoard’s Dairyman and NMC. NMC is a not-for-profit professional organization devoted to reducing mastitis and enhancing milk quality. NMC promotes research and provides information to the dairy industry on udder health, milking management, milk quality and milk safety. Founded in 1961, NMC now has about 1,100 members in more than 40 countries throughout the world. NMC is headquartered in Minn.

Platinum

Schultz Dairy LLC (Dave and Kelton Schultz, and Hannah Gildner), Sandusky, Mich.

Gold

Evergreen Dairy Farm LLC (Kris and Carla Wardin), St. Johns, Mich.

Crandall Dairy Farms LLC (Brad, Monica and Mark Crandall), Battle Creek, Mich.

Horning Farms LLC (Earl, Jeffrey, Lynda and Mason Horning, and Katelyn Packard), Manchester, Mich.

Hammond Dairy Farm LLC (Norm, Kim and Derrick Hammond), Dowling, Mich.

Vanpolen Farms (Duane and Laune Vanpolen), Marion, Mich.

Silver

Mooville Dairy (Karl and MaryAnn Bontrager), Wolcottville, Ind.

Koppenol Dairy Farms Inc (Al and Deb Koppenol), Coopersville, Mich.

Gallagher Dairy Farm Inc (Chad and Mark Beck), West Branch, Mich.

Gasser Farms LLC (Virgel Gasser), Creston, Ohio

Gasser Farms LLC (R) (Virgel Gasser), Creston, Ohio

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 9th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through their five processing facilities and wholly-owned subsidiary brands, Superior Dairy and Heritage Ridge Creamery.