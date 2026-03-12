‘Life in Bloom’ Marathon on Create TV Reaches 116.8 Million U.S. Households

Grand Rapids, MI – What would spring be without flowers? Celebrate the start of spring and National Flower Day with ten back-to-back episodes of J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom on Create TV March 20, 21, and 22, and welcome the beauty of flowers into your home. “Our friends at Create TV asked me to curate ten episodes for a weekend marathon to celebrate National Flower Day,” enthuses J Schwanke, host and creator. “Naturally, I was thrilled to do so!” J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom, a flower lifestyle television show seen in the U.S. on Create TV public television (PBS) stations nationwide, encourages viewers to enjoy arranging flowers, and reinforces the health and wellness benefits flowers offer.

“It’s a Big Deal to be featured in a weekend marathon on Create TV. This demonstrates how popular Life In Bloom is with viewers – they are responding to flowers, and requesting the chance to enjoy the show more often – instead of say, cooking or travel shows,” J explained. “When you multiply these 15 extra weekend timeslots for March 20-22, by all of the Create TV channels in each market, it means the show is broadcast an extra 6,770 times that weekend, alone. They will also air the episodes during Prime Time March 23 – 26, which is another 3,012 airings – such a great showcase for Flowers and Life in Bloom! ”

“When you add up all of the broadcast times – including the 5 regular Create TV timeslots – for the week of March 20-26, 2026, there are 10,970 opportunities to enjoy Flowers with Life In Bloom episodes, and the show is reaching 116.8 MILLION households, according to TRAC Media,” concludes J, “it’s truly, truly exciting! This is the first time we have had a marathon in Spring, and I think the viewer reaction will be phenomenal – everybody’s waiting for Winter’s end, and that means they are primed and ready for FLOWERS!”

Catch the marathon by choosing from three different 5 hour blocks, or watch it multiple times. Enjoy five hours of flowers on Friday starting at 9 pm, Saturday starting at 10 am, or Sunday starting at 12 noon, all times are eastern standard.

Below is a list of the episodes to be featured in the Create TV National Flower Day Marathon.

205 – Traditional Japanese Flower Arts

306 – Purple Passion

308 – Coffee Tea or Flowers

401 – Flowers Care

408 – Patron Saint of Merriment

512 – Flower Foraging

513 – Flower Memories

601 – Butterflies in Bloom

608 – What’s the Tea

706 – Flower Magic

J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom is presented and distributed in the U.S. by American Public Television. Host J Schwanke, is a fourth-generation florist, award-winning author, and speaker, whose passion for flowers is infectious. The show’s underwriters include CalFlowers, Albertsons Companies, Passion Roses, Suntory Flowers, and closed caption funder FabulousFlorals.com. Check local public television and Create TV listings to find out when J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom airs in your area, or watch via PBS Passport or the PBS App for smart TVs and devices. The show is also available to stream for free at www.uBloom.com/LifeInBloom.

About J Schwanke

Fourth-generation florist J Schwanke is a flower expert, professional speaker, regarded as the most trusted voice in the flower industry. He was actually born at a flower convention, and grew up in his family’s greenhouses and flower shop, eventually managing them. J is the host and creator of the TV show J SCHWANKE’S LIFE IN BLOOM, beginning its eighth season on public television. The show educates viewers on the health and wellness benefits flowers offer, including ‘how-to’s’ on flower arranging and a variety of projects – even recipes with flowers. The Life in Bloom Foundation, J’s 501c3 non-profit, supports production and distribution of the show. J’s podcast, Behind the Bloom, is co-hosted with RJ pole and produced weekly – available on most podcast platforms.

American Public Television

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT’s diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children’s series and news and current affairs programs. J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom, America’s Test Kitchen, Rick Steves’ Europe, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Lidia’s Kitchen are a sampling of APT’s programs. APT also distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television’s lifestyle programming. More information at APTonline.org