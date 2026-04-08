Cultivating Healing: $7,500 in Therapeutic Garden Grants Now Available

DOWNERS GROVE, IL — The National Garden Bureau (NGB), in partnership with American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company, and Sakata Seed America, is now accepting applications for its annual Therapeutic Garden Grant program — an initiative dedicated to helping organizations across North America create and sustain transformative healing spaces.

About the Grant

Five grants totaling $7,500 will be awarded to deserving therapeutic garden programs in 2026. Since its launch in 2014, the program has invested more than $62,000 in therapeutic horticulture — reflecting the long-standing commitment of these leading horticultural organizations to the measurable, life-changing benefits of garden-based healing.

Why Therapeutic Gardens Matter

Research consistently shows that therapeutic gardens deliver meaningful benefits, including:

Stress and anxiety relief — tranquil green spaces that support relaxation and emotional well-being

Physical health and motor skill development — gentle, purposeful activity that builds strength and dexterity

Social connection and nature engagement — community-building experiences that deepen participants’ relationship with the natural world

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicant organizations must:

Operate a defined therapeutic program led by or advised by a Registered Horticultural Therapist, with clearly outlined participant goals. Qualifying programs include occupational, physical, vocational, or rehabilitation therapy conducted in a garden setting with meaningful plant-human interaction. Use the garden for job training, skill-building, food growing, socialization, environmental education, or other demonstrable positive outcomes. Engage a significant number of clients, patients, visitors, or students on a monthly basis. Have been in operation for at least one year and have a non-profit status.

Selection Process

A panel of horticultural therapy experts will review all submissions and select three finalists. Each finalist will be invited to submit a one-minute video showcasing their program, which will be shared on social media for a public vote running September 15–30, 2026.

How to Apply

Applications are open now and close July 1, 2026. Organizations — and those who know of a qualifying program — are encouraged to visit www.ngb.org for full details and to submit an application.

For media inquiries or more information about the National Garden Bureau, visit www.ngb.org or follow NGB on social media.

National Garden Bureau promotes the health and healing powers of human interaction with plants through a yearly grant program for therapeutic gardens.

Sakata Seed America is a leader in breeding vegetable and ornamental seed and vegetative cuttings. They are committed to supporting organizations throughout North America to help people live productive, healthy and enriched lives.

Ball Horticultural Company’s mission is to Color The World. This is accomplished, not only through flowers and plants, but also by ensuring the industries and communities around us are vibrant and healthy.

American Meadows says “We Do Good Through Gardening.” Their primary focus is to be great at providing home gardeners with the products and knowledge they need to succeed.