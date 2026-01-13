Seed Your Future Launches 2026 Storytelling Series Showcasing Champions of the Green Workforce

This year-long industry-wide collaboration highlights board members, partners, and donors.

Seed Your Future announces the launch of Powered by You: a yearlong initiative celebrating the people, brands, and changemakers shaping the future of horticulture. Designed to uplift the voices behind the movement, the campaign underscores one simple truth: the green industry grows stronger when its champions are seen, supported, and heard.

Through authentic stories and personal testimonies, Powered by You invites the broader industry to join a collective effort to inspire the next generation of plant professionals.

A New Campaign to Showcase the Faces of the Movement

Beginning January 2026, Seed Your Future will feature two interviews per month: one with a Seed Your Future board member and one with a supporting brand or donor. Each interviewee will share why they support Seed Your Future, how the movement has impacted their work, or why investing in the next generation of plant professionals matters to them.

The series will include a mix of short-form videos and written stories, offering authentic insights straight from the leaders shaping the future of the green industry.

“Seed Your Future is powered by people. Their passion, advocacy, and belief in the future of our industry are what drive us forward,” said Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future. “This campaign allows us to elevate those voices while inspiring new partners to step forward. Every story shared reinforces why developing and supporting the horticulture workforce matters.”

The Goal of Powered by You is Twofold:

Highlight voices already championing Seed Your Future’s mission, from growers and educators to hort-tech innovators and major plant brands.

Encourage more industry partners to get involved by providing a transparent, peer-to-peer look at what impact Seed Your Future has on the industry as a whole.

Kicking off the series, January’s theme is all about new beginnings: “New Year, Growing Purpose”. Mari Carrasquillo, president of marketing at Costa Farms and the newest Seed Your Future board member, is the first guest of the series. “What excited me about being a board member with Seed Your Future is getting to contribute to the next upcoming generation of horticulture professionals,” says Mari in her Powered By You featured video, “I’m here because I want to invite other leaders to support our campaign.”

Brands, organizations, educators, and individuals interested in participating in upcoming initiatives should contact Courtney Dyal at Courtney@gardenmediagroup.com. Keep an eye out for upcoming Powered By You features on the Seed Your Future LinkedIn page.

Seed Your Future is the movement to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants. We envision a world where everyone understands the power of plants and is aware of the promising careers in the art, science, technology, and business of horticulture. To support Seed Your Future’s ongoing efforts, please visit: Seed Your Future Donation Page. For more information, visit seedyourfuture.org