American Floral Endowment’s (AFE) 2026 Grow Pro Webinar Lineup

The Grow Pro Webinar Series by the American Floral Endowment (AFE) returns in 2026 for its sixth year, continuing to deliver timely, research-based education to growers across the floral and horticulture industry. What began as a targeted training opportunity has grown into one of AFE’s most widely attended educational programs, reaching hundreds of professionals each month and supporting growers at every stage of production.

The upcoming year features an especially strong and diverse lineup, with sessions addressing critical production challenges and emerging innovations. Topics range from pest and disease management, substrates, water use, and PGRs to technology integration, temperature management, and sustainable production strategies.

“The Grow Pro Webinar Series has become a vital connection point between research and practice,” said Laura Barth, AFE Research Coordinator. “These webinars allow us to deliver high-impact, field-applicable information directly to growers while fostering meaningful conversations around the challenges they face.”

Engagement continues to be a defining strength of the series. In 2025, webinars surpassed 300 registrations, with the session recordings generating hundreds of views through AFE’s YouTube channel after airing. Live Q&A segments consistently spark thoughtful discussion, allowing participants to interact directly with speakers and dive deeper into real-world applications. The Grow Pro Webinar Series is offered as a free resource to the industry thanks to the support of program sponsors.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2026 season, with options designed to maximize exposure and impact. Companies interested in supporting the Grow Pro Webinar Series will not only reach a broad and targeted audience but also play a direct role in advancing research-based education for the floriculture industry. Sponsors are recognized during live webinars, included in promotional outreach, and featured in recorded sessions that remain available on YouTube year-round, extending reach well beyond the live event.

As the 2026 season begins, AFE looks forward to continuing this collaborative effort to deliver meaningful, accessible education that supports progress across the floriculture industry.

About the American Floral Endowment:

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors.