That Flower Feeling Appoints 3 New Members to Development Committee

Carlsbad, CA – That Flower Feeling (TFF), the national floral marketing initiative behind the “Just Add Flowers” campaign, has appointed three new members to its Development Committee: Rick Canale of Exotic Flowers, Kristin Gilliland of Gardens America Inc., and Monty Pereira of Watanabe Floral.

“The addition of these three new members to our Development Committee marks a pivotal moment for TFF. Their expertise and passion arrive at a time of incredible momentum, and I am confident that their leadership will be instrumental in scaling our impact and securing the resources necessary to drive our mission forward into this next chapter,” said Vanessa Leite, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling.

Rick Canale is the owner of Exotic Flowers, a multigenerational Boston-based floral business where he began his career at the age of six. The company’s roots trace back to 1930, when Louisa and Antonio Russo began selling pansies in Roslindale, eventually leading to a 1959 merger between Russo’s Florist and Lombardi Florist, purchased by Arnold “Sonny” Canale. Having worked alongside his father, Sonny—who remained dedicated to the shop every day until his passing in 2023—Rick has spent decades honoring the “Made with Love” philosophy while evolving the business into Boston’s Premier Florist. By bridging his family’s deep history with modern marketing and customer experience strategies, Rick has ensured that the Roslindale landmark remains a relevant, inner-city delight that cherishes the community. As a member of the That Flower Feeling Development Committee, Rick brings a lifelong retail perspective and a profound commitment to the floral industry, leveraging his expertise to help drive the mission of making fresh flowers a central part of everyday self-care across the United States.

Kristin Gilliland is the third-generation owner and president of Gardens America Inc., a family-owned floral importer and distributor founded in 1969. Growing up in the business and officially joining full time in 1994, she has worked across office management, accounting, operations and leadership, helping guide Gardens America’s evolution into a trusted partner serving customers across North America. A graduate of Florida International University with a degree in international business relations, she also previously worked with Armellini Express Lines, strengthening her expertise in logistics and global supply chains. Kristin is active in industry leadership, having served on the Society of American Florists Wholesale Council, the SAF Convention Committee Task Force, and the Board of Trustees of the American Floral Endowment, where she supports research, education and marketing programs that advance the floral sector.

Born and raised in Hilo, Hawaii, Monty Pereira serves as General Manager of Watanabe Floral, where he has worked for nearly 29 years after starting as the company’s accountant and later serving as Sales and Marketing Director. A graduate with honors from the University of Hawaii–Manoa College of Business, Monty has been widely recognized for his leadership and community impact, including being named one of Hawaii’s 40 Under 40, a Hawaii Community Giver, and a Top 20 Most Influential Business and Community Leader. He is proud to lead a team that has been repeatedly honored as Hawaii’s Best Florist and Best of Hawaii, and he is a strong advocate for the role of business in serving the community through boards and volunteer leadership.

“We support the mission of That Flower Feeling because we understand the importance of what we do as an industry. As florists, we have a unique opportunity to elevate this movement and ensure it continues to benefit retail florists everywhere. By bringing a strong retail florist’s perspective to the conversation, we hope to amplify its impact and reinforce the emotional and everyday value that flowers bring into people’s lives,” said Pereira.

As early and active supporters of That Flower Feeling, Canale, Gilliland, and Pereira will help guide fundraising, industry engagement and strategic partnerships that expand the reach of the “Just Add Flowers” campaign and keep its benefits flowing to all segments of the floral supply chain.

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The national “Just Add Flowers” campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the emotional, wellness and happiness benefits they bring. Through innovative marketing, compelling content and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry.