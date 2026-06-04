Floriexpo 2026 Achieves Historic Growth as Retail Powerhouses Converge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The mass-market floral industry converged on the Broward County Convention Center for Floriexpo 2026, delivering what attendees and organizers are calling an unprecedented, record-breaking year for business, networking, and industry-wide collaboration. From the moment of arrival at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale, buyers were met with an immersive experience featuring incredible floral and balloon installations placed strategically throughout the host hotel from The Elite Flower, Sunshine Bouquet, Bloomaker, Dream Farm’s, Everywhere Balloons and Aerial Bouquet.

Driven by shifting consumer behaviors and an influx of next-generation professionals, the 2026 event completely outpaced previous years. With soaring demand from both suppliers and mass-market buyers, the show floor expanded by 20%, bringing together every floral industry category to showcase their latest innovations. growth of the show floor was matched by a 15% surge in total attendance, filling the aisles with vibrant energy and continuous deal-making.

Most notably, the event solidified its position as the definitive destination for high-volume retail. High-level buying teams and category managers representing a wide swath of major retail banners, brought immense purchasing power directly to the exhibition floor and giving exhibitors unparalleled access to decision-makers from the nation’s top grocery, box store, and mass-merchandise chains.

Floral Bootcamp Success- A Sell Out Success

The momentum began well before the Exhibit Hall opened, starting with a packed house at the pre-show Floral Bootcamp. Led by moderator Michael Schrader and opened by Floriexpo CEO Bob Callahan, the intensive day of education focused heavily on operational efficiency, modern consumer psychology, and the “human side” of the floral business.

​Rather than just focusing on pure logistics, the sessions challenged attendees to look at the emotional connection consumers have with flowers.

Honoring an Industry Icon: The Flower Naming Ceremony

​A true highlight of this year’s event was the official Flower Naming Ceremony, which honored Lisa Letch of Shaw’s and Star Market. Letch, a 38-year industry veteran, was recognized for her profound dedication, expertise, and leadership in the mass-market retail space.

In her honor, a striking new hot pink alstroemeria was officially christened “Firestorm.” The vibrant, energetic bloom serves as a perfect symbol for Letch’s enduring career and influence.

“Lisa Letch is an exceptional leader, a game changer, and a true force in this industry. Her impact is measured not only in results and growth, but in the people she has inspired and the respect she has earned every single step of the way.” said Presenter Michael Adiletto of The Queen’s Bouquet Network

High Drama on the Stage: The Iron Designer Competition

The energy on the show floor reached a fever pitch during the highly anticipated Iron Designer Competition. Sponsored by The Elite Flower, this year’s high-stakes creative battle challenged contestants to bring the opulent, theatrical theme of “Moulin Rouge” to life under intense time constraints.

The thrilling event was brought to life by charismatic competition hosts Pieter Landman of The Elite Flower and Mark Frank of Farm Fresh Flowers, who kept the crowd engaged as the clock ticked down.

A powerhouse lineup of floral talent took to the stage, featuring:

Steve Santos – Galleria Farms

Beth O’Reilly – Dutchess Bouquet

Derek Woodruff – The Queen’s Bouquet

Patience Pickner – Fitz Designs

Ebony Price – Passion Growers

Faiber Vargas Medina – Sunshine Bouquet

Star Saude – SaveMart

The pressure was immense as an esteemed panel of industry judges critiqued every stem, structure, and story. The judging panel included Paul Miller, Maggie Meccia Vogt, Crystal Hedgepeth, and industry veteran Michael Schrader.

After a spectacular display of rapid-fire artistry, technique, and dramatic flair, Patience Pickner of Fitz Designs captured the judges’ ultimate praise and was crowned the official Floriexpo 2026 Iron Designer Champion.

What Exhibitors Are Saying: Buzz from LinkedIn

The success of Floriexpo 2026 reverberated across social media, with exhibiting companies taking to LinkedIn to share their wins, record booth traffic, and post-show optimism.

Many suppliers noted that the expanded layout allowed for more experiential booth designs, noting that the quality of the buyers walking the floor was the highest they had seen in years. Exhibitors highlighted a strong appetite among supermarket floral buyers for sustainable packaging, trend-forward bouquet programs, and ready-to-display concepts that alleviate labor pressures at the store level.

The overwhelming consensus from social media posts echoed a single theme: the floral industry is no longer just selling a commodity—it is selling experience, lifestyle, and emotional connection.

Looking Ahead to 2027

As the final empty crates are rolled away and the 2026 show floor officially closes, planning is already underway to sustain this historic momentum. Floriexpo will return to Ft. Lauderdale next year, with dates officially set for June 9–11, 2027.

Given the massive retail turnout and double-digit growth seen this year, industry professionals are highly encouraged to lock in their space early for what promises to be an even bigger celebration of the floral supply chain.

About Floriexpo

Floriexpo is the premier North American business-to-business event dedicated exclusively to the mass-market floral industry. Connecting commercial growers and floral suppliers with high-volume category managers, floral buyers, and merchandising executives from all major retail banners, the annual exposition serves as the definitive hub for the floral supply chain. Floriexpo showcases the latest innovations in cut flowers, foliage, flowering plants, sustainable packaging, and retail technology, while offering high-impact educational programming—including the intensive pre-show Floral Bootcamp—and elite industry networking events. For more information on upcoming events, exhibition opportunities, or attending, visit www.floriexpo.com.