What Florists Are Signaling After Valentine’s: 2026 Floral Industry Report & Supply Chain Insights

Valentine’s Day remains one of the most defining moments of the year for the floral industry. It is a period when growers, wholesalers, and florists move in sync under intense timelines, customer expectations, and logistical pressure.

Earlier this year, New Bloom Media gathered feedback from florists across North America through two industry surveys conducted around the Valentine’s season. These florist survey insights offer a snapshot of how retailers prepared for one of the industry’s most important floral holidays—and what the experience reveals about the floral supply chain moving forward. This Valentine’s Day 2026 floral industry report brings together these signals to help the industry better understand how the season unfolded across retail.

What emerges from these responses is a story of operational resilience, familiar consumer patterns, and several signals that may help guide the industry as the year continues to unfold. These floral industry insights also highlight how retailers and suppliers continue to adapt to evolving florist demand trends across major floral holidays.

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