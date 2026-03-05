New Bill Doran Company Wholesale Education Travel Grant Created to Advance Education in the Floral Industry

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is proud to announce the Bill Doran Company Wholesale Education Travel Grant, a new fund created to support continued education and professional growth within the wholesale floral community.

Developed in partnership with the Bill Doran Company and made possible through a generous contribution from the LaFever family, the fund will help strengthen the individuals and businesses that sustain the floral supply chain. This new opportunity assists those working in the traditional wholesale floral segment, as well as professionals involved in the marketing and promotion of floral products, by helping offset travel expenses associated with attending key industry events, conferences, and educational programs.

The fund was made possible through the commitment of Bill LaFever and Chris LaFever, who continue the legacy of leadership begun by their grandfather, the company’s founder, in 1945, and carried forward by their mother, Pat LaFever. Their efforts ensure that the company’s long-standing dedication to growth, education, and community remains at the heart of its mission.

“Education and collaboration have always been essential to the progress of our industry. By supporting travel to meaningful learning opportunities, we hope to help wholesalers expand their knowledge, strengthen their networks, and bring valuable insights back to their teams,” Bill LaFever said. “This fund represents our ongoing commitment to investing in the people who keep our industry thriving.”

Each year, one recipient will be selected to receive the reimbursement grant supporting travel to an approved state, regional, national, or international floral industry conference. Eligible opportunities include state floral association conventions; national and international events such as WFFSA’s Floral Distribution Conference, the Great Lakes Floral Expo, SAF, AIFD, Cultivate, Proflora; and other programs that provide structured industry education.

Application Information

Applicants must be owners, managers, or employees of traditional wholesale florists. Preference will be given to first-time attendees of the selected conference or event. Applications must be submitted for travel taking place in the year following submission; for example, applying in 2026 for travel in 2027.

Recipients must be able to cover all upfront costs associated with attending the event. Non-owners must include a letter of support from their employer confirming approval to attend and willingness to cover those initial expenses. A review committee will evaluate applications annually based on established selection criteria, which may be updated as needed. As the fund grows, the number of grants awarded each year may also expand.

Applications are due October 1 each year, and applicants will be notified of selections by December 31. Following the attended conference, grants will be awarded within 30 days of receiving confirmation of registration and expenses. Each grant will cover half of the conference registration and travel costs, with a maximum award of $2,000.

AFE is proud to partner with the Bill Doran Company to administer this fund and support the ongoing advancement of the wholesale floral community.

This Fund joins more than 70 Named Funds the Endowment administers, dedicated to supporting the future of the floral industry across education, research, internships, and scholarships.

For more information, visit https://endowment.org/apply/grants.

About the American Floral Endowment:

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors.