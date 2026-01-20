Augusto Solano Warns of Structural Shift in Colombian Floriculture

During a webinar, Augusto Solano outlines why this shift is structural, not temporary.



When Augusto Solano speaks, the global flower industry listens. As the long-standing President of Asocolflores, Solano has shaped Colombia’s floriculture strategy for decades, guiding the sector through trade agreements, logistics crises, sustainability transitions, and geopolitical shifts.

During a well-attended industry webinar, Solano joined Christine Boldt of the Association of Floral Importers of Florida (AFIA) to address what he described as one of the most consequential policy moments for Colombian flowers in recent history.

A Wage Decision With Long-Term Consequences

At the center of the discussion was Colombia’s newly announced minimum wage increase of 23.7 percent, a figure that immediately sent shockwaves through labor-intensive export sectors. Solano was direct in his assessment. This was not a cyclical adjustment, but a structural change.

