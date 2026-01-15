Immerse Yourself in the Spirit of Aloha at IPM ESSEN 2026

Essen, Germany – The Spirit of Aloha, an extraordinary floral experience debuting at IPM ESSEN 2026, the world’s foremost horticultural trade fair. This special presentation will be highlighted two times from the Floriculture Main Stage, on 27 and again on 28 January 2026. This one-of-a-kind production will bring the heart of Hawaii to the global stage through breathtaking artistry, cultural storytelling, and world-class floral design.

Renowned floral designers Brenna Quan AIFD and Sue Tabbal-Yamaguchi AIFD, EMC lead audiences on an unforgettable journey into Hawaii’s rich floral heritage and vibrant design traditions. From the early days of the islands’ floral exports to the flourishing global presence of Hawaiian botanicals today, Brenna and Sue illuminate a story rooted in creativity, evolution, and deep cultural connection.

A Journey Through Hawaii’s Floral Legacy

Featuring lush tropical blooms, iconic lei-inspired creations, and striking compositions reflective of the colors, textures, and rhythms of island life, The Spirit of Aloha celebrates:

Heritage – Honoring the historical foundations of Hawaiian floriculture

Innovation – Showcasing modern techniques and artistic evolution

Aloha Spirit – Highlighting the warmth, unity, and cultural significance embedded in every design

Each piece unveiled on stage carries a narrative of artistry and identity, capturing the timeless beauty of Hawaiian florals and their influence on designers around the world.

Guided by Beloved Host Björn Kroner

Adding charisma and insight to the experience is celebrated TV star and floral personality Björn Kroner, who will host the program with his signature humor, warmth, and world-class expertise. His dynamic presence ensures a performance filled with energy, meaning, and unforgettable moments.

An Unforgettable Floral Experience

More than a show, The Spirit of Aloha is a celebration of Hawaii’s global floral impact and a tribute to the artistry that shapes professional floral design. This remarkable showcase invites audiences to experience the islands’ beauty, culture, and enduring spirit — all brought to life on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

With Gratitude

This incredible presentation is made possible through generosity and support of the many: