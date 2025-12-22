Floral and Produce Industries Rally Behind That Flower Feeling Foundation, Signaling Unified Commitment to Elevate Everyday Flower Consumption

[Carlsbad, CA]– A coalition of leading floral and fresh produce trade associations across the U.S. and internationally has joined forces to support That Flower Feeling (TFF) Foundation, demonstrating an unprecedented industry-wide commitment to national consumer marketing. This collaborative effort includes trade memberships, in-kind promotional support, and financial contributions, solidifying TFF’s position as the unified voice driving everyday flower consumption.

The broad support features significant financial backing from Ascolflores and CalFlowers, alongside membership and promotional support from a host of key organizations, including:

Association of Specialty Cut Growers (ASCFG)

Fresh Produce and Floral Council (FPFC)

Great Lakes Floral Association

International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

Society of American Florists (SAF)

Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association (WFFSA)

Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florists Association (WUMFA)

This collective action emphasizes the industry’s recognition that unified messaging is essential to shifting consumer perception of flowers from a “special occasion” item to an “everyday essential.” The foundation’s latest consumer campaign, “Just Add Flowers,” is already gaining traction, building on the success of previous efforts to drive sustainable, long-term demand across all segments of the supply chain.

“The ASCFG is proud to partner with That Flower Feeling because their ‘Just Add Flowers’ campaign directly addresses one of our industry’s greatest opportunities—expanding everyday flower consumption,” said Steve Crone, Executive Director of the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG). “For our association’s 2,500+ specialty cut flower growers, this shift from ‘special occasion’ to ‘everyday essential’ is transformational. The proven success of the ‘Self Care Made Easy’ test market demonstrates that unified, national messaging works. By combining That Flower Feeling’s consumer reach with our growers’ commitment to quality and innovation, we’re building a sustainable path forward for flower farming.”

“Our industry has a product we know consumers love. Research has shown that the biggest barrier to people buying flowers more often is that they simply don’t think about it,” said Kate Penn, CEO of the Society of American Florists. “That Flower Feeling is giving the entire industry the tools to create top-of-mind awareness. If the whole industry uses these tools, it’s like a nationwide megaphone, reminding people to buy flowers more often.”

“WFFSA proudly supports That Flower Feeling because it unites our industry around a shared mission – driving consumer demand and reinforcing the emotional value of flowers,” said Karen Oie, Director of Sales for Smithers-Oasis North America, Immediate Past President of WFFSA, and That Flower Feeling Board Member. “When our industry speaks with one voice, we create greater impact for every segment—growers, wholesalers, suppliers, and florists alike. Together, we are building momentum that keeps flowers top-of-mind and drives long-term category growth”.

The contributions from these diverse organizations ensure that TFF has the resources and widespread credibility needed to execute multi-platform campaigns targeting key demographics. This collaborative model is designed to produce a rising tide that lifts the entire floral category.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The national campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the scientifically supported benefits they bring to health and happiness. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry. For more information, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org.