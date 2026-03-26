Tulkoff Foods Acquires Celtrade Canada, Expanding Capabilities and Culinary Innovation Across North America 

BALTIMORE and TORONTO — Tulkoff Foods (“Tulkoff”), a trusted name in custom sauces, condiments and ingredients, is excited to share some big news: we’ve officially joined forces with Celtrade Canada, a leading private label manufacturer known for crafting standout sauces and flavor solutions for retail, foodservice, and industrial partners across North America.

This strategic acquisition strengthens the combined business’ ability to serve customers with greater speed, creativity, and reliability. With manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada, industry-leading culinary talent, and expanded packaging options, we’re creating a dynamic and diverse platform for bringing bold custom solutions including sauces, condiments, dressings and flavor innovation to life.

Celtrade’s robust, innovation-focused R&D team adds impressive culinary horsepower to Tulkoff’s strong foundation, creating an industry leading, world class, custom solution-oriented enterprise with a deeply embedded culture of discovery.

The combined enterprise will offer a broader range of packaging capabilities–including tubs, sachets, and dip cups– enhancing both businesses’ ability to create custom solutions across diverse applications and channels, while expanding their reach across a broader foodservice, industrial and retail customer base.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celtrade to the Tulkoff family,” said Mike Kagan, CEO, Tulkoff Foods. “Celtrade has built an exceptional reputation for quality and innovation and together, we’ll deliver even more value to our customers by combining expertise, expanding product offerings, and enhancing our manufacturing footprint.”

Chris Bouchard, President of Celtrade added, “Joining forces with Tulkoff marks an exciting next chapter for Celtrade. This move is highly complementary in the capabilities we can bring to our collective customer base. It gives our customers more- more capacity, more capability, more pack size options and more choice.”

Tulkoff and Celtrade look forward to a seamless transition and exciting new wave of collaboration with customers across North America.

About Tulkoff

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Tulkoff is a manufacturer of custom sauces, dips, and dressings that serves the foodservice and consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) channels, partnering with foodservice operators and CPG brands across North America to develop new and innovative products.

About Celtrade

Celtrade Canada is a Toronto-based manufacturer of authentic own brand, industrial, foodservice and co-manufactured products with specialties including cooking sauces, infused oils, vinegars, mayo type spreads, gourmet condiments, and salad dressings.