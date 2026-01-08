Egglife Announces Northeast Costco Launch with Value-Sized 18-Count Original Egg White Wraps

Limited-time Northeast Costco rollout brings Egglife’s protein-packed, flour-free wraps to a new set of value-focused shoppers



CHICAGO — Egglife Foods, Inc., the brand harnessing the power of eggs to reimagine better-for-you, flour-free foods, debuted on-shelf at 60 Costco warehouses across the Northeast with a new value-sized 18-count pack of its hero product, Original egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPSs. Rolling out across Costco locations in CT, MA, MD, NY, NJ, PA, VA, VT, and ME, this Costco-exclusive pack (SRP: $10.99) delivers even more convenience and value for shoppers seeking high-protein, low-carb alternatives to traditional wraps and tortillas.

“Egglife was built on the belief that eating better shouldn’t feel exclusive or restrictive. This partnership with Costco helps us expand on that mission, offering families and value shoppers an accessible way to stock up on real, high-quality protein staples that they can weave into their meals throughout the week,” said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods.

egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPS are crafted using simple, clean ingredients, using 95% cage-free egg whites, not flour, to offer a deliciously better-for-you base for meals and snacks at any time of day. Each two-wrap serving contains 11 grams of protein, just 1 gram of carbs, and is gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, and keto-friendly. Their extraordinary versatility makes them perfect for everything from protein-packed breakfast tacos and low-carb sandwich wraps to personal pizzas, crepes, and even zero sugar desserts.

Shoppers can find the 18-count Original egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS in the refrigerated deli section at participating Northeast Costco warehouses for a limited time. To locate the nearest store, visit egglifefoods.com/costco.

About Egglife

Egglife launched in 2020 with a category-defining innovation: egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPS. They’ve since expanded into additional categories with the launch of their GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA™ lines in July 2025. What began as a bold idea has grown into a national movement, with products now available in over 16,000 retail locations across North America.

Whether it’s a wrap, pasta or on-the-go snack, Egglife is proving that better-for-you eating doesn’t mean giving something up; it means getting more: more protein, more flavor, more ease and more satisfaction. Find egglife products chillin’ in the refrigerated section at retailers including Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Sprouts and others.