Factor and Sakara Upgrade Lunchtime with Launch of New High-Protein and High-Fiber Ready-to-Eat Salads

NEW YORK—Factor, the world’s leading ready-to-eat meal delivery service, and Sakara, the premium plant-based whole food and wellness brand, today announced a strategic partnership to launch a new line of fresh, high-protein and high-fiber salads. Available exclusively for Factor customers, the Factor x Sakara salad lineup is designed to help support steady energy and focus through balanced nutrition with zero prep. The collaboration marks Factor’s latest step in redefining performance nutrition for everyone, bringing athlete-level quality to everyday eating.

The new collection significantly expands Factor’s salad collection, bringing together Sakara’s vibrant culinary perspective and deep experience with clean, whole-food nutrition and Factor’s expertise in chef-prepared, dietician-approved meals. Each salad delivers a satisfying balance of protein, fiber, flavor, and freshness that fuels energy and focus without feeling heavy, offering up to 37 grams of protein and up to 12 grams of fiber per serving. The result is a globally-inspired, fresh, and elevated take on lunch that combines exceptional flavor with purposeful nutrition.

The Factor X Sakara salad collection includes the following offerings and will be available on a rotating weekly basis:

Five-Spice Tofu Noodle Salad

Spiced Chickpea Chaat Salad

Miso Edamame Tofu Salad

Asian Crunch Chicken Salad

Chipotle Chicken Pasta Salad

Chicken Taco Bowl Salad

Chicken Shawarma Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Tahini Lentil Chicken Salad

“As the leader in health-forward, ready-to-eat meals, Factor is all about making high-performance eating simple and craveable,” said Adam Park, CEO of Factor. “We set out to create the best possible salad experience for our customers, and by teaming up with Sakara, we combined our strengths to deliver fresh, flavorful salads that pair seamlessly with our entrees so customers can enjoy Factor for lunch too.”

“Sakara has been built on the foundation of whole-food nutrition and ingredient integrity,” says Kathryn Ordower, Co-CEO of Sakara. “We are so excited to embark on this collaboration with Factor, rooted in shared values around nourishment, quality, and convenience. Every Factor x Sakara meal reflects these values and features colorful, nutrient-diverse ingredients that align with Sakara’s Eat the Rainbow ethos. It’s a new way to make feeling good through food more accessible to a broader audience.”

“When we started Sakara from our tiny New York apartment more than a decade ago, our dream was simple: we wanted to help people fall in love with food that makes them feel truly alive, ” says Danielle DuBoise, Co-Founder of Sakara. “This partnership allows us to bring the Sakara philosophy – plant forward, science-backed, and rooted in joy – to a much wider audience. Together we will scale our impact and help more people experience what it feels like to be nourished and taken care of.”

To explore the Factor x Sakara salad collection and or learn more about Factor, visit www.factormeals.com.

ABOUT FACTOR

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company’s weekly rotating menu of 100 weekly meals and 70+ add-on options, including smoothies, juices, snacks and more, are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Factor delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit Factormeals.com.

About Sakara:

Sakara is a wellness company that goes beyond nutrition to offer a holistic lifestyle rooted in the highest-quality, whole-food ingredients. Founded by Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise, Sakara is on a mission to empower people to live their most vibrant lives. Through premium nutrition programs, supplements, and other wellness offerings, Sakara continues to provide innovative solutions that nourish the whole body’s innate power. For more information, visit Sakara.com.