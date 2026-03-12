The SPAM Brand and Bachan’s Serve Up Crave-Worthy, Limited-Edition Japanese Barbecue Flavor

The sizzle meets the drizzle in a bold new collab – now available exclusively at Walmart

AUSTIN, Minn. — The SPAM® brand and Bachan’s® have teamed up to launch a bold new product: SPAM® Japanese Barbecue Sauce Flavored, a limited-edition variety made with Bachan’s® Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce. This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together two beloved pantry staples rooted in Asian American food culture, blending the iconic sizzle of the SPAM® brand with a savory drizzle of Bachan’s® to deliver an umami-rich flavor in every bite. Available at Walmart, this flavor-packed release is perfect for frying, flipping, stacking, or snacking.

“We are so excited for this partnership because both of our brands are rooted in family, tradition and flavors that bring people together. It’s a pairing that just makes sense,” said Justin Gill, founder and CEO of Bachan’s. “I grew up eating the SPAM® brand in my household, whether it was a quick musubi after school with friends or fried rice during the week with family. I’ve always loved the SPAM® brand and the role it has played in Japanese-American culture, and I’m so happy we could partner together to create something special for our fans.”

Inspired by fans, the perfect pairing of the SPAM® brand products and Bachan’s® has appeared in home kitchens and social media feeds for years–whether stacked in musubi, stirred into fried rice, or served up as a quick snack. After seeing the creativity and passion of the community, the two brands made it official, turning a fan-driven favorite into a ready-to-enjoy product that honors flavor, culture and creativity.

“It’s been amazing to watch fans bring these two flavors together in such creative ways, so partnering with Bachan’s® feels like a natural next step,” said Robbie Koons, senior brand manager of the SPAM® brand. “We’re excited to work with a brand that shares our love for bold flavor, deep roots in culture and bringing people together through food.”

Beginning March 7, SPAM® Japanese Barbecue Sauce Flavored (12 oz.) will be available at Walmart stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of approximately $4, while supplies last. For more information about the SPAM® brand products and recipes, visit SPAM.com and follow @SPAMBrand on Instagram.

About the SPAM® Brand

This revolutionary product won over the hearts of soldiers, world leaders, celebrities, chefs, kids and parents. Future generations continue to enjoy it as a versatile, high-quality and great-tasting mealtime favorite. The whole world can’t get enough of the iconic taste and the effortless creative potential contained within this iconic blue can. Fans of the brand can purchase SPAM® products and browse their favorite SPAM® merchandise at shop.spam.com. For more information on the SPAM® brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit spam.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bachan’s was founded by Japanese American Justin Gill in 2013, and after six years of perfecting the multi-generational family recipe, the Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce officially launched in 2019. Guided by A Tradition of Bold, Fresh, Umami Flavor™, Bachan’s takes a minimalistic, transparent approach to crafting authentic sauces inspired by Japanese flavors. All Bachan’s sauces are cold-filled and made with the highest quality ingredients, free from preservatives and artificial additives — because Our Ingredients Matter®.



