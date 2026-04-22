La Terra Fina Debuts Chipotle Ranch Dip & Spread Exclusive to Kroger Nationwide

La Terra Fina is expanding its Dip & Spread lineup with the launch of a limited-time Chipotle Ranch Dip & Spread, available exclusively at Kroger locations nationwide starting in May.

The new flavor combines smoky chipotle peppers, Greek yogurt, and classic ranch flavors for a spicy twist on a familiar favorite. Each 10oz tub contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives and has just 60 calories per serving.

Designed for versatile snacking and entertaining, the dip & spread can be enjoyed chilled with fresh vegetables, used as a spread for wraps and sandwiches, or stirred into burrito bowls for added creaminess and heat.