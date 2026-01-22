Sauce Goddess Celebrates 25 Years of Obscenely Delicious Flavor and ‘No Junk’ Ingredients

San Diego, CA — Sauce Goddess Gourmet, the award-winning woman-owned sauce and spice company known for its “No Junk” promise and bold, handcrafted flavors, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. What began in 2000 as founder Jennifer Reynolds’ family recipe shared at backyard barbecues has grown into a nationally recognized brand that helps people gather, cook, and have fun around real food.

“For 25 years, our mission has stayed the same — make ridiculously delicious food with clean ingredients that everyone can enjoy,” said Jennifer Reynolds, founder and Sauce Goddess herself. “It’s about flavor, family, and fun — no junk, no fillers, and no guilt. A seven-year-old can read the label and know what everything is. That’s the way we’ve always done it.”

To celebrate, Sauce Goddess is launching a year-long campaign called “25 Years of Flavor and Fun,” featuring monthly themes, giveaways, and limited-edition products. Fans can expect retro recipe revivals, behind-the-scenes stories from the early days, and a social media challenge encouraging customers to share their favorite Sauce Goddess moments using #25YearsOfFlavor.

Over the past two decades, Sauce Goddess products have been featured on QVC, Good Morning America, and shelves nationwide — from Whole Foods Market to Ace Hardware and specialty retailers. Every sauce and spice is gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and made with real, pronounceable ingredients.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we’re not just looking back — we’re looking forward to another 25 years of bringing people together around food,” Reynolds added.

About Sauce Goddess Gourmet

Sauce Goddess Gourmet is a woman-owned specialty food company based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2000, the brand creates award-winning sauces, spice rubs, and dip mixes that are all gluten-free, vegan, and made with “No Junk” — no additives, preservatives, or flavorings. Sauce Goddess has been featured on A&E, QVC, and in major retailers nationwide.