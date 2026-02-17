Sabert Sets Out Clear Growth and Innovation Vision

Six months on from Sabert Corporation Europe’s acquisition of Colpac Limited, food packaging manufacturer Sabert has reaffirmed its long-term ambition to grow significantly the scale and profitability of its global business, underpinned by dedicated customer service, product innovation and continued investment in its people and operations.

The group’s vision focuses on accelerating organic sales growth across its strong and expanding portfolio of core product ranges. This will also be driven by the creative expertise in designing bespoke food packaging solutions, tailored to the specific needs of a diverse portfolio of global food brands.

“This growth ambition is matched by a clear focus on profitability, operational excellence, and capital discipline, ensuring the business grows in the most resilient and sustainable way,” says Alex Noake, Managing Director of Sabert’s European business area.

Sabert’s strategy places Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) themes at the centre of its innovation to support ambitious goals across sustainability and industry advocacy. The company continues to develop the next generation of paperboard, pulp, and plastic solutions, designed to meet and exceed evolving regulatory requirements and customer needs across food-to-go and delivery. This is evidenced by the recent launch of PULP Ultra®, a no-intentionally-added-PFAS formulation made from over 95% bagasse fibres, enabling high-performance and remarkable versatility, as well as recyclable paperboard food platters with newly developed lids for quicker construction. Future product development will continue to balance improved functional performance with reduced environmental impact, while maintaining the quality and reliability customers expect from Sabert.

Behind the scenes, Sabert is making targeted investments across its supply chain, manufacturing capabilities and systems to support continued growth. Its business functions are aligned to a single, global strategic direction, ensuring the organisation can scale efficiently while maintaining high service levels.

Sabert’s growth and innovation strategy is informed by close collaboration with end-user customers across the food industry. This insight ensures new product development is grounded in real operational requirements, performance needs and regulatory expectations. Sabert brings these solutions to market through a multi-channel approach, working directly with the operators where appropriate, and through deep, long-standing and trusted distributor partnerships that enable scalable and localised delivery.

People remain central to Sabert’s success, forming the foundation of the company’s culture and underpinning its ability to evolve and deliver value. The group continues to prioritise talent development, leadership capability and a strong performance culture, recognising that growth is driven by engaged, skilled and empowered teams.

“We believe that the strongest results are achieved where there is a shared focus on building sustainable growth together, with our colleagues all working towards a common goal,” says Andrew Grimbaldeston, Sabert’s European Commercial Director.

The recent acquisition of Colpac further demonstrates Sabert’s commitment to expanding its capabilities and market reach in a way that is strategically and culturally aligned. Sabert remains open to future opportunities that strengthen its portfolio, across geographies and innovation capability, where there is a clear strategic fit.

Concluding on the announcement, Noake says: “We have a clear global vision for where we want to take the business. Our focus is on growing the Sabert brand, supported by meaningful innovation, strategic investment and a relentless focus on execution as we construct an even stronger business for the long-term.”

Innovation on Show

Visitors to stands G70 and G98 at the annual Packaging Innovations and Empack trade show at the NEC on 11 and 12 February will see Sabert and Colpac’s full range of innovative packaging solutions across foodservice and food manufacturing markets.

Products on display will include Deli2Go, showcased alongside a comprehensive range of bespoke paperboard solutions including Stagione®. Visitors will also see the newly launched PULP Ultra® which won the Green Apple Awards’ National Silver in the Paper & Packaging category from The Green Organisation and will have a preview of Sabert’s refreshed paper cutlery range.

About Sabert

Sabert is specialised in manufacturing and marketing food packaging, disposable high-quality tableware and compostable food packaging and tableware. Through various partnerships established with some of its customers, Sabert Corporation Europe commits to develop its products and its production’s processes in a sustainable way. With 40 years of experience, Sabert provides innovative, value-added products to the highest quality standards supported by outstanding customer service. We have given ourselves the mission to offer our clients the best guarantees in terms of quality, safety and service. Today, our product solutions fulfill this vision and have earned the trust and loyalty of customers around the globe. As our employees and clients agree, Sabert makes food look great!