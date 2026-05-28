Shaft’s Cheese Introduces Goumé Classic

You’ve probably never heard of goumé because… well, we made it up. That’s right. We worked with an incredible cheesemaker in Wisconsin to come up with this delicious, oh-so-snackable cheese.

Goumé is a modern, alpine-style cheese that is inspired by Gouda and Comte cheeses.

Because we can never be ordinary, we decided to kick Goumé up a notch with our Farm-To-Rind series. This developing product line is inspired by the flavors of California and its agricultural abundance. Here we go again, bringing Wisconsin and California together in a perfectly delectable recipe.

Our first launch in the Farm-To-Rind series is Golden Ember. With chili, citrus, and a little honey for sweetness, you can be sure that this herbed Goumé will leave you wanting more. Not only are the herbs mixed into the cheese, but there is extra on the rind for a little something special.

To learn more, please visit Shaft’s Cheese.

