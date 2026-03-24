Caputo Cheese to Present Unique Toppings and Flavor Profiles at the 2026 Pizza Expo

LAS VEGAS, NV – Caputo Cheese, a leading manufacturer of award-winning Fresh Mozzarella and Hard Italian cheeses, is thrilled to showcase its products at the 2026 International Pizza Expo & Conference, March 24-26 in the Las Vegas Convention Center–– booth #1117. There, the Caputo Cheese team will demonstrate how their Stracciatella, Fresh Mozzarella Thin Slices, Orecchiette di Mozzarella, and more perform, featuring a variety of unique toppings, melting capabilities, and beverage pairings.

From the Italian word “stracciato” or “torn apart,” Stracciatella is the luxurious core of Burrata: fine shreds of Fresh Mozzarella combined with rich cream for a wonderful texture and flavor. Booth visitors can sample this with a variety of toppings, including honey and crushed pistachio, Calabrian chili and tomato focaccia bread, tomato confit and crispy prosciutto bits with diced cantaloupe, and dark chocolate and orange.

At the Expo, samples of Fresh Mozzarella Thin Slices will be featured in various Grilled Cheese Spiedini. They are a great solution for even, melted coverage on pizzas and sandwiches.

Orecchiette di Mozzarella are inspired by the classic pasta shape known as “little ears.” These button-sized little scoops of Fresh Mozzarella are perfect for catching dressings and sauces in salads and pastas. They are ideal for quick-cooking pizzas in brick ovens, conveyor ovens, and par-baked crusts. Caputo Cheese is the exclusive domestic producer of mozzarella in this shape.

Natale Caputo, company President and CEO of Caputo Cheese, comments, “We wanted to showcase the versatility of our cheeses this year, beyond the classic pizza! With a variety of flavors and applications, we are ready to highlight the limitless options for Caputo Cheese in the kitchen. Of course, we are excited to show the Pizza Expo crowd what we have to offer!”

The annual International Pizza Expo remains the industry’s largest event. Thousands of pizzeria professionals convene in Las Vegas, Nevada, each year for 3 days dedicated to all things pizza. Suppliers from across the globe, networking and educational sessions led by top industry professionals, and international competitions round out this unrivaled event. Visit https://pizzaexpo.pizzatoday.com for more information.

About Caputo Cheese

Based out of Melrose Park, Illinois, Caputo Cheese has been rooted in a simple belief: great cheese has the power to elevate every meal. Since opening in 1978, Caputo’s values have been built on a tradition of quality, craftsmanship, and dependable service. Today, we partner with distributors, manufacturers, and retailers across the country to deliver premium Italian cheeses and tailored solutions that meet evolving market demands.