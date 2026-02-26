Wildbrine Launches Industry-First Fermented Bean Salad, Creating a New Category at the Intersection of Protein, Fiber and Probiotics

Wildbrine’s Mediterranean and Kimchi-Style Fermented Chickpea Salads, a historic first in fermentation, debut at Whole Foods Markets April 1

MADISON, Wisc. – Sauerkraut and kimchi powerhouse wildbrine has announced the first-ever packaged fermented bean salad, marking unprecedented and significant innovation in the fermentation space. The bright, savory Mediterranean and Kimchi-Style Fermented Chickpea Salads deliver a rare trifecta of protein, fiber, and live fermentation – all while maintaining the beans’ natural bite and texture. The 20-ounce jars will be sold exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationally beginning April 1, following a debut at Expo West March 3-6.

“This is the kind of innovation that redefines an entire category,” said Jorge Azevedo, CEO of wildbrine. “Fermented foods have long been associated with gut health, and beans with plant-based protein and fiber, but never before have those benefits lived in one convenient, ready-to-eat product.”

Well before “dense bean salad” went viral in 2024 and the “savory girl” aesthetic emerged this year, wildbrine was already at work on its bean salad recipe. Wildbrine’s Fermented Chickpea Salad was perfected to ferment without breaking down the beans, a proprietary process guided by FFH’s expert food scientists, including wildbrine co-founder Chris Glab.

“What truly differentiates this first-of-its-kind fermented bean salad is its functional integrity at the microbiological and metabolic level,” said Glab. “Through fermentation, the beans undergo a natural biotransformation that enhances nutrient bioavailability, reduces antinutrients like phytic acid, and improves overall digestibility – making plant proteins, minerals such as iron and zinc, and B vitamins more accessible to the body.”

Wildbrine’s Fermented Chickpea Salads delivers on all three of today’s most in-demand attributes: protein, fiber and probiotic benefits. Sixty nine percent of Americans are actively trying to consume more fiber and 71% are looking to increase protein intake. Meanwhile, sales of probiotic-rich fermented foods are growing 9% year-over-year.

“As a dietitian, I regularly encourage both fermented foods and legumes for gut health; fermented foods for their live cultures and beans for their prebiotic fiber and plant-based protein,” said Kelly Springer, RD, MS, CDN. “Seeing those benefits combined in one minimally processed, ready-to-eat option via the Wildbrine Chickpea Salads is remarkable. It reflects what we now understand about truly supporting the microbiome: pairing the fibers that nourish beneficial bacteria with fermentation that actively introduces and activates them.”

Wildbrine Fermented Chickpea Salad Comes into Two Flavors:

Mediterranean: fermented chickpeas with onions and bell peppers, seasoned with garlic, oregano, parsley, and lemon

fermented chickpeas with onions and bell peppers, seasoned with garlic, oregano, parsley, and lemon Kimchi Style: fermented chickpeas with green onion, carrot, ginger, garlic, and gochugaru, inspired by Korean classics.

From salads and grain bowls to sides or straight-from-the-jar snacking, Wildbrine’s Fermented Chickpea Salads bring bold flavor and functional benefits to any occasion.

“We’re passionate about the healing power of whole foods, and beans are a clean, minimally processed source of both protein and fiber,” said Glab. “The result is not just a convenient plant-based dish, but a living, functional food designed to optimize absorption, support the microbiome and overall longevity, and elevate the nutritional potential of legumes beyond their already impressive baseline.”

The fermentation process creates beneficial organic acids and enzymes that help break down complex carbohydrates, potentially easing bloating and supporting gut comfort. Unlike conventional, non-fermented bean salads, wildbrine chickpea salads deliver a powerful trio of prebiotics (fibers that feed beneficial microbes), probiotics (live active cultures), and postbiotics (beneficial compounds produced during fermentation). Together, they support microbial diversity, gut barrier health, and immune function – key pillars of overall wellness increasingly backed by nutritional science – while helping promote sustained energy and everyday vitality.

Fermentation expert wildbrine has been bringing naturally fermented foods to the masses for over 15 years. Its Raw Organic Sauerkraut is the only sauerkraut available nationally at Costco and the best-selling sauerkraut brand in the Natural channel. Wildbrine’s Korean Style Kimchi is the best-selling kimchi item in the Natural channel.

At launch, the first-ever fermented bean salad is being produced in intentionally small batches, with a hands-on, carefully monitored process that underscores the brand’s commitment to quality and craft. Each batch is hand-prepared and closely overseen throughout fermentation to ensure optimal flavor development, texture, and microbial vitality. While the company has plans to scale thoughtfully in the future, its early production remains rooted in an artisanal ethos.

About Wildbrine

Founded in 2011, wildbrine produces naturally fermented vegetables using traditional wild fermentation. Wildbrine began as a spinoff from the Ceres Community Project, a Santa Rosa, California-based nonprofit that provides nourishing meals to those living with cancer, diabetes, and other debilitating conditions. The founders of wildbrine began by producing small batches of sauerkraut for customers who were looking for “food as medicine,” to receive the health and wellness benefits that fermented foods can deliver. Eventually, the project became so successful that the business was rolled out as a separate entity in 2011, and wildbrine was born. Today, its lineup includes sauerkrauts, kimchis, bean salads, fermented condiments, and globally inspired vinegar-pickled vegetables. All products are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and contain no added sugar.

About Fermented Food Holdings (FFH)

Fermented Food Holdings (FFH) is a leading producer of high-quality fermented and functional foods supporting a healthy lifestyle. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., its growing brand portfolio includes Bubbies, wildbrine, Flanagan Farm, Silver Floss, Saverne, Hawthorne Foods, and Cortland Valley. For more information, visit www.fermentedfoodholdings.com.

For more information about wildbrine, visit wildbrine.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. For media information or interviews with wildbrine’s Chief Executive Officer Jorge Azevedo, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.