Green Chili Jam Earns Cult-Like Following as Demand Grows Across Retail and Foodservice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big Whisk Green Chili Jam was originally created by its founder as a house-made condiment for an award-winning pizza, where it quickly stood out for its balanced sweet-heat flavor. As it gained recognition, the condiment was introduced across additional restaurant concepts, where its versatility led to further award recognition on dishes beyond pizza.

What began as a kitchen-driven creation quickly took on a life of its own, as unrelenting demand from guests pushed the condiment beyond the restaurant and into retail and foodservice. Guests began asking for it outside of the restaurant, prompting its transition from a menu staple into a packaged product.

Refined through real-world restaurant use, Green Chili Jam proved adaptable across multiple cuisines and applications, from pizza and tacos to sandwiches, cheese boards, and savory plates. That versatility, combined with repeat guest demand, helped fuel its steady expansion into both professional kitchens and home use.

Today, Green Chili Jam is available in more than 150 retail and foodservice locations, supported by regional distribution. Unlike condiments developed specifically for retail shelves, the product’s foundation in award-winning restaurant dishes shaped its flavor, consistency, and culinary flexibility.

“We never planned to turn this into a packaged product,” said Anthony Palombino, cofounder of Big Whisk Green Chili Jam. “It started as part of a pizza, and people simply wouldn’t stop asking for it. Everything that followed was a response to that demand.”

Green Chili Jam is currently available through select grocery retailers, specialty food shops, and foodservice partners.

