Prime Roots Announces Canadian Debut and Distribution Deal with Dot Foods

Bringing the first fungi/mycelium-based protein products to the Canadian market, redefining deli meats with allergen-free, minimally processed options

TORONTO — Prime Roots is bringing innovation to the deli with its revolutionary mycelium-based deli meats that are made in Canada. Prime Roots is now available nationwide through Dot Foods Canada, a family-owned company and North America’s largest food industry redistributor, and distributors of all sizes can add Prime Roots to their inventory with ease. This partnership allows retail and foodservice operators to source Prime Roots through their current preferred distribution partners.

Prime Roots is the only allergen-free plant-based deli meat option in Canada, not ultra-processed, and an operationally friendly solution for grocers, restaurants, and foodservice operators looking to tap into the growing demand for plant-based options with nearly one-third of Canadians identifying as flexitarian, vegan, or vegetarian.

Prime Roots has delivered proven incremental revenue for partners in retail, restaurants—including pizza parlors, sandwich shops, and breakfast spots—as well as hospitality, schools, healthcare, and more.

Prime Roots’ fungi-based deli meats are designed to meet the needs of retail and foodservice operators seeking high-quality, clean-label whole food plant-based proteins.

Prime Roots products meet consumer demands from meat eaters wanting great tasting products that are preservative and nitrate-free, to plant-forward consumers looking for less processed, soy-free, and gluten-free options.

Prime Roots Products:

Prime Roots Black Forest Roast – German-inspired, featuring notes of juniper.

Prime Roots Classic Smoked Roast – Infused with natural smoky umami flavour.

Prime Roots Cracked Pepper Roast – Simply seasoned with fresh cracked pepper.

Prime Roots Pizzeria Spiced Slices – cups and chars with fatty finish.

Prime Roots Italian Roast – speckled with peppercorns and spices.

Prime Roots Applewood Smoked Slab – enjoy it crispy or chewy.

“As a Canadian-founded company, I’m excited to bring Prime Roots home to tens of thousands of operators and consumers in Canada who have been demanding it, and we’re excited to finally be here,” said Kimberlie Le, Co-Founder of Prime Roots.

To try the innovation for yourself, Prime Roots will be exhibiting at the upcoming Restaurant Canada show in Mississauga, Ontario from March 8-10th at booth 1026.

For more information Prime Roots’ products, visit: https://www.primeroots.com or contact hello@primeroots.com. Dot Foods Canada is headquartered in Ingersoll, Ontario, with a second distribution hub in Calgary, Alberta, and nationwide distribution across Canada. Distributors interested in becoming a customer of Dot Foods and offering Prime Roots products, please visit: https://www.dotfoods.com/new-customer-form/

About Prime Roots

Founded in 2017, Prime Roots was created by meat eaters-for all eaters-on a mission to deliver killer taste that won’t kill you. Prime Roots doesn’t aim to imitate meat-it’s here to make it better by removing the bad stuff like nitrates, preservatives, and cholesterol while keeping the full flavor, texture, and protein people crave. Prime Roots offers the first-of-its-kind line of plant-based deli meats and charcuterie designed to be freshly sliced at deli counters and foodservice operations.

