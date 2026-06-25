Why Alaska Pollock Fish Sticks Belong on School Lunch Trays

When we think about school meals, we often focus on calories and cost. But what we serve children at school is about far more than filling stomachs—it’s about shaping lifelong habits, supporting learning, strengthening communities, and making responsible choices for the future. In that context, Alaska pollock fish sticks play a quietly powerful role in America’s schools.

First and foremost, Alaska pollock fish sticks provide high-quality nutrition that kids will actually eat. Made from a lean, mild-flavored white fish, Alaska pollock is rich in protein and naturally low in saturated fat. It delivers essential nutrients—like B vitamins, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids—that support brain development, concentration, and overall health. For many students, especially those who rely on school meals as a primary source of nutrition, fish sticks may be their most consistent exposure to seafood’s benefits.

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