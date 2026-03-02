McLane Company Unveils New McLane Fresh Products at Convenience Retailing University 2026

Flexible pizza format and ready-to-heat meals for c-stores support evolving consumer demand

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, expanded its McLane Fresh retail foodservice offerings with new products to help convenience retailers drive sales, reduce waste and meet evolving consumer demand. The latest innovations, including a new Prendisimo Duo Slice Pizza and an expanded lineup of Central Eats ready-to-heat meals, are available for sampling and purchase at Convenience Retailing University (CRU), February 24–26 in Austin, Texas.

Prendisimo, McLane’s turnkey pizza program designed for convenience retailers, launched a new Duo Slice Pizza that delivers a premium pizza experience in a flexible, efficient format tailored for convenience stores. Designed to address one of the biggest challenges in c‑store pizza programs, Duo Slice Pizza reduces waste by eliminating the need to bake whole pies—allowing operators to bake just two slices at a time—while its innovative format helps protect margins.

McLane also expanded its Central Eats offerings with new ready-to-heat meals designed for today’s busy consumers, providing convenient options for lunch, dinner or snacking. The meals are made with premium ingredients and chef-inspired recipes, delivering quality and flavor in safe, simple microwaveable packaging. The demand for ready-to-heat meals is booming, with nearly half of consumers purchasing weekly. Central Eats helps retailers offer comfort, value and variety while minimizing preparation time and cleanup. The initial lineup of meals comes in a variety of offerings, including:

Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti

Penne Alfredo with Chicken

Chicken Enchiladas with Cilantro Lime Rice

Firecracker Chicken with Vegetable Fried Rice

“Retail foodservice is one of the strongest growth drivers in convenience stores, and our role as a strategic partner is to help operators turn that opportunity into consistent performance,” said Jon Cox, vice president of retail foodservice for McLane. “These product extensions are designed to provide operators with more variety and flexibility, better operational efficiency and offerings that appeal to today’s consumers.”

Convenience Retailing University brings together more than 120 exhibitors and industry leaders for education, networking and product discovery. McLane is a title sponsor of CRU and is showcasing these new offerings at booth #201, where attendees can sample select products and connect with McLane experts.

More information on McLane Fresh and other convenience store solutions from McLane is available at mclaneco.com/cstore-solutions/mclane-fresh. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs approximately 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.