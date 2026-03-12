PA Beef Council Joins Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to Celebrate Success of Farm-to-School Partnerships 

Event at Central Dauphin Middle School highlights the impact of Ag Promotion Grants and the continued growth of the PA Beef to PA Schools program.

HARRISBURG, PA. — The Pennsylvania Beef Council joined leaders from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Central Dauphin School District, and local legislators at Central Dauphin Middle School to celebrate the growing success of farm-to-school partnerships that are connecting Pennsylvania farmers with students across the Commonwealth.

The event highlighted the impact of the PA Beef to PA Schools (PBPS) program and the important role of the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Product Promotion, Education, and Export Promotion Matching Grant program, which has helped expand opportunities for schools to serve locally raised beef while supporting Pennsylvania producers.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding joined program partners to recognize how these collaborative efforts are strengthening local food systems, creating new markets for farmers, and helping students better understand where their food comes from.

Redding also announced the opening of the next round of Ag Promotion Grants during the visit, emphasizing how partnerships like PA Beef to PA Schools are helping to expand markets for Pennsylvania agricultural products and strengthen the state’s farm economy.

Last year, the Department of Agriculture invested $49,000 in PA Beef to PA Schools, helping the Pennsylvania Beef Council continue its work to connect local beef producers with school districts and increase access to nutritious, locally sourced beef in school meals.

“The Ag Promotion Grant represents more than funding; it demonstrates a commitment to strengthening agriculture, supporting PA schools, and investing in the well-being of our students,” said Nichole Hockenberry, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Beef Council. “Connecting communities through the power of local agriculture creates a direct line from the farm to the cafeteria, ensuring a strong future for the industry while educating students about the hardworking producers behind each meal.”

Celebrating a Growing Farm-to-School Partnership

During the visit to Central Dauphin Middle School, officials and partners observed firsthand how PA Beef to PA Schools is integrating local agriculture into school cafeterias and classrooms. The program links school nutrition programs with Pennsylvania beef producers, making it easier for districts to source fresh, locally raised beef while providing students with the opportunity to learn about the farmers behind their meals.

Through the program, schools across Pennsylvania are serving locally sourced beef in popular menu items such as burgers, tacos, and pasta dishes while also incorporating agricultural education that helps students understand where their food comes from.

The program has grown steadily since its launch, with the Pennsylvania Beef Council building relationships with more than 140 school districts across the state, strengthening local food systems and supporting Pennsylvania’s beef industry.

A Strong Partnership for Pennsylvania Agriculture

The Central Dauphin event underscored the value of collaboration between state agencies, local schools, and agricultural organizations in advancing farm-to-school initiatives.

Pennsylvania’s beef industry contributes approximately $1 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports nearly 14,000 jobs statewide, making programs that strengthen market opportunities and consumer awareness critical to the industry’s continued success.

“The support of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has been instrumental in helping programs like PA Beef to PA Schools expand their reach and impact,” Hockenberry said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside partners who share our commitment to supporting local agriculture, strengthening communities, and ensuring students have access to nutritious, high-quality meals.”

About PA Beef to PA Schools

The PA Beef to PA Schools program connects Pennsylvania beef producers with school districts to increase access to fresh, locally raised beef in school cafeterias while promoting agricultural education and community engagement. By building partnerships between farmers, schools, and communities, the program helps strengthen Pennsylvania agriculture and create meaningful connections between students and the farms that feed them.

The Pennsylvania Beef Council is a producer-controlled and funded organization, which administers the Beef Checkoff Program in Pennsylvania. The Beef Checkoff Program assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. Checkoff revenues may be used for promotion, education and research programs to improve the marketing climate for beef.

