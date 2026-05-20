Seafood Nutrition Partnership Launches 4th Annual Summer Seafood Challenge to Support Mission and Inspire Healthy Eating

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is proud to launch its Fourth Annual Summer Seafood Challenge from June 20 to August 20, encouraging seafood lovers, industry leaders, and health advocates nationwide to eat seafood and support SNP’s nutrition education efforts during a particularly challenging time for charitable organizations.

The 60-day challenge invites participants to commit to eating seafood at least 3 times a week, a recommendation released in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, while raising awareness and funds for SNP’s mission to educate Americans about the health benefits of consuming seafood. Individuals and teams can create or join fundraising pages through GiveLively and encourage friends, family, and colleagues to participate and donate.

New this year, participants are also encouraged to host a seafood Progressive Party, virtually or in person, featuring species-specific dishes that celebrate the diversity, flavor, and nutritional benefits of seafood. These gatherings can also serve as creative fundraising opportunities to benefit SNP through GiveLively.

“At a time when nonprofits across the country are facing increased financial pressure, initiatives like the Summer Seafood Challenge are more important than ever,” said Linda Cornish, Founder and President of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “This campaign brings people together to support healthier lifestyles, strengthen communities, and sustain nutrition education efforts that help Americans live healthier lives through seafood.”

Participants are encouraged to share their seafood meals, recipes, and party experiences on social media using the hashtags #SummerSeafoodChallenge and #Seafood3xWk while tagging @Seafood4Health on Instagram, and Seafood Nutrition Partnership on LinkedIn.

To donate to the Fourth Annual Summer Seafood Challenge or create a team, visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/seafood-nutrition-partnership/2026-summer-seafood-challe nge.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.