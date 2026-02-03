Ode Strengthens its Production in Western Norway

Ode and Vesterålen Havbruk have entered into an agreement under which Ode acquires Vesterålen Havbruk’s activities related to three cod farming sites in Stad municipality, Vestland county.



The sites Apalset, Stokkeneset, and Rekvika previously constituted the listed company Statt Torsk and became part of Vesterålen Havbruk following the merger between the companies in 2024. The Rekvika site has been jointly operated by Ode and Vesterålen Havbruk since 2024, while Stokkeneset and Apalset have not been in operation for recent years. Ode will continue to invest in the region and plans to initiate operations at all three sites during 2026.

“Over the past years, Ode and Vesterålen Havbruk have cooperated to build a profitable and sustainable cod farming industry. This collaboration has been positive for both parties, and Ode has now chosen to further invest in these sites, which are located within our core production area for cod. This acquisition will contribute positively to local activity and employment on Stadlandet and support our continued growth in the region,” says Ola Kvalheim, CEO of Ode.

“The sale of the sites in Stad is a strategic decision for Vesterålen Havbruk. We aim to concentrate our farming activities closer to our land-based facilities for slaughtering and further processing, where we see the greatest industrial synergies and long-term value creation for our company. Ode is a solid and highly competent operator within cod farming, and we are confident that the sites will be further developed in a sound and sustainable manner under their ownership,” says Brynjar Kværnstuen, CEO of Vesterålen Havbruk.