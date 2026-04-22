Aquaticode Deploys AquaLens Fish-Sorting Tech with Producer Ilknak

An agreement has been reached for the deployment of a fish-sorting system developed by Aquaticode. The technology will be used by Ilknak, a producer of sea bass and sea bream, for phenotyping and sorting operations.

The system, named AquaLens, will be leased to Ilknak for use across its hatchery operations. It is designed to enable the physical sorting of juvenile fish. The technology employs multi-sensor imaging and machine learning to analyze fish and identify unviable individuals during assessment.

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