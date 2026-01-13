Seafood Nutrition Partnership Announces Marketing Committee Co-Chairs for National Seafood Council Task Force

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is pleased to announce Daryl Gormley, CEO of Aquamar, and Vnay Bedi, Senior Vice President at Cox’s Seafood, as co-chairs of the National Seafood Council Task Force Marketing Committee.

Daryl Gormley and Vnay Bedi bring a dynamic combination of perspectives that reflect the full breadth of the seafood industry, encompassing both large and small companies, as well as domestic suppliers and global importers. Their leadership will help ensure the National Seafood Council Task Force (NSCTF) is shaped by insights from across the supply chain and responsive to the evolving needs of consumers, retailers, and foodservice partners.

“Having Daryl and Vnay lead the marketing committee represents the diversity of our industry and the unity we need to move seafood forward,” said Jason Driskill, SNP Board Chair and Vice President of Seafood at H-E-B. “We look forward to the strategic vision they will bring at such a pivotal moment.”

The appointments come as SNP recently completed a survey of industry stakeholders, underscoring broad support for a national campaign to promote seafood consumption and strengthen the industry. Respondents overwhelmingly emphasized the need for marketing the seafood category holistically, with unified messaging around health and sustainability, and shared investment to help Americans eat more seafood.

The marketing committee will use these insights as it develops recommendations for the structure, direction, and strategy of a national campaign.

SNP will share additional updates and an important announcement at the National Seafood Council Task Force breakfast meeting on January 20, 2026, at the Global Seafood Market Conference in Hollywood, FL.

For more information about the National Seafood Council Task Force and upcoming events, visit www.seafoodnutrition.org.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines.