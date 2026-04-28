Gigante Salmon Announces Kristian Lorentsen as CEO

The Board of Directors of Gigante Salmon is proud to announce that Kristian Lorentsen will succeed Kjell Lorentsen as Chief Executive Officer. Kristian Lorentsen has been involved in the development of Gigante Salmon since the start. He is familiar with all aspects of the business, and his experience ranges from CFO to fish farmer at the cage site. He has also been a member of the Board since 2024. Kristian Lorentsen holds a master’s degree in accounting and auditing (NHH) and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business law (BI Norwegian Business School).

“The Board is happy that Kristian Lorentsen has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer at Gigante Salmon. The company values Kristian’s relevant experience, strong motivation and the continuity of the owners’ commitment to the company. The Board has worked intensively on the executive appointment, and we have received support from external consultants throughout the process. The Board looks forward to working with Kristian and his team”, says Chair of the Board Liv Monica Stubholt.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me. I look forward to getting started on the work of further developing the company from a strong starting point. I am convinced of the great potential the company has going forward. It is both meaningful and motivating to have the opportunity to lead Gigante Salmon. I have the coast and the seafood industry in my blood and have spent my whole life in and around salmon farming. The company’s mission is to address the sustainability challenges facing the industry. This means working purposefully on the environment, fish welfare and efficient use of resources – every day. I accepted the role because I know I will be working with a strong team whom I am proud to call colleagues. The office can plan and manage, but it is the people at the farm who make it happen”, says Kristian Lorentsen.

Kjell Lorentsen has informed the Board that he wishes to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, and the company has entered into a termination agreement with effect from 1 May 2026. Kjell Lorentsen has also informed the company’s nomination committee that he is available as a candidate for the Board at this year’s general meeting.

Kjell Lorentsen says: “When I returned to the position of CEO in 2024, I promised to lead the company through the construction project on little Rosøya. The facility has now received its completion certificate, and the time has come to pass the baton on.”

The Board expresses its deep gratitude for his extraordinary efforts and contributions to building Gigante Salmon. The company is today a leading player in land-based aquaculture. Kristian Lorentsen will take up the position of Chief Executive Officer at Gigante Salmon and at the operating company Gigante Salmon Rødøy with effect from 1 May 2026.

He is currently on parental leave, and Kjell Lorentsen will therefore act as acting Chief Executive Officer for Kristian Lorentsen until 31 July 2026. In connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Kristian Lorentsen will step down from the Board of Gigante Salmon and also resign from his roles and positions in Gigante Havbruk and the ownership structure.

About Gigante Salmon AS

Gigante Salmon is a land-based salmon farming company with its first production facility under construction on Lille Indre Rosøy in Rødøy, Norway. The Company’s aquaculture concept is based on a flow-through system, combining the benefits of conventional and land-based aquaculture while simultaneously eliminating issues associated with conventional, sea based, farming. Visit www.gigantesalmon.no for more information.