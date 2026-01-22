Good for Planet, Great in Bowl: French Poke-chain Pokawa Obtains ASC and MSC Certifications

Paris, France – Pokawa, France’s leading poke bowl brand, has reached a major milestone in its responsible sourcing. The chain is now serving 100% Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) and Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified seafood for all of its proteins, including salmon, shrimp, and tuna.

These two internationally recognised certifications—among the most rigorous in the seafood sector—guarantee full traceability and ensure that all seafood served across Pokawa restaurants comes from responsibly managed fisheries or certified responsible aquaculture farms.

Thomas Le Breton, Director of Purchasing and CSR, Pokawa, said, “We are delighted to have achieved this dual certification, which marks a significant milestone in the deployment of our responsible purchasing policy. We would like to commend the commitment of our suppliers, and in particular our partner Transgourmet, who supports us in this demanding and ambitious approach from words to action!”

Responsible Aquaculture for Salmon and Shrimp

By earning the ASC label, Pokawa commits to sourcing salmon and shrimp from farms that meet strict requirements for environmental protection, biodiversity preservation, water quality, animal welfare, and human rights. ASC certification is widely recognised as one of the most demanding standards for responsible aquaculture, ensuring respect for ecosystems as well as for workers and local communities.

Maxime Engler, Market Development Manager France at ASC said, “ASC congratulates Pokawa for this commitment to responsible aquaculture. By becoming the first ASC-certified poké chain in France, Pokawa sets an example, asserts its leadership in sustainable seafood, and demonstrates a strong commitment that meets the growing expectations of consumers for food that respects the environment and human rights.”

Sustainable Tuna Fishing to Protect Ocean Resources

For its tuna, Pokawa has obtained MSC certification—the global standard for sustainable wild fishing. This certification guarantees that the tuna is fully traceable to the point of sale and sourced from fisheries that comply with three fundamental principles: healthy fish stocks, minimal impact on marine ecosystems, and effective, transparent fisheries management.

For consumers, this means a clear and credible assurance: choosing Pokawa contributes directly to the fight against overfishing and supports the long-term preservation of marine resources.

Amélie Martinez, Head of the Commercial Division at MSC France, said “We are proud to support Pokawa. By choosing MSC-certified products, the restaurant chain gives consumers the power to support sustainable fishing every day. It’s a positive signal for the future of the oceans.”

100% Certified Seafood Across the Menu

With the simultaneous achievement of ASC and MSC certifications, Pokawa now guarantees that all of its seafood ingredients meet internationally recognised best practices for sustainability. This positions the brand among a small group of French restaurant players able to offer fully certified marine proteins across their menus.

This achievement also reflects Pokawa’s commitment to collaboration, highlighting the essential role of partners who share the same values of responsibility, innovation, and transparency throughout the supply chain.

More broadly, this milestone marks a decisive step in Pokawa’s long-term strategy. Pokawa proves that modern, flavourful cuisine can also be responsible. By making sustainable food choices accessible without sacrificing taste or quality, the brand continues to actively contribute to the food transition.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

The ASC label on pack showcases ASC-certified farms and feed mills — impact-focused and transparent operations delivering measurable and verifiable change. They meet science-based, rigorous requirements that foster accountability and trust across the seafood value chain, from feed ingredients to farm to fork.

ASC is an independent non-profit organisation setting the global standard for responsible farmed seafood. Our comprehensive environmental and social requirements drive continuous improvement in aquaculture practices.

ASC is advancing the leading certification programme for responsible farmed seafood, partnering to increase demand for ASC-labelled products, and championing innovation through industry collaboration.

Find out more: www.asc-aqua.org