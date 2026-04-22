EU CATCH Rules Changes Risk Cutting Off EU from Alaska Seafood 

By Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

April 22, 2026 | 1 min to read

Submit release Save for later
Photo Credit: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

As currently implemented, the EU CATCH system imposes data and reporting requirements that are nearly impossible for many of Alaska’s fisheries, creating a near-ban on many Alaska seafood exports to the EU.

Request

The U.S. and EU seafood industry respectfully requests that you contact Ms. Katarina Sipic (katarinasipic@seafoodeurope.eu) of Seafood Europe, Mr. Costas Kadis (cab-kadis-contact@ec.europa.eu), EU Fisheries and Oceans Commissioner, European Commission, and ministers/administrations of your respective member states to share your concerns and request they:

1) Extend the current grace period beyond July 10, 2026, to allow for meaningful system adjustments;

2) Develop alternative compliance, such as allowing aggregation to the processing facility level, for highly regulated fisheries with fully accounted catches.

To learn more, please visit Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

MORE FROM Seafood

Have a story to share?

Post it FREE on Perishable News!

Submit here

RELATED ARTICLES BY Alaska Seafood

SPECIAL SECTIONS (TAG FORMAT)

Alaska Seafood Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute legislation NOAA